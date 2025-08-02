Thunderstorms set to batter Thailand’s southern coast

Temperatures to rise up to 37°C in Bangkok. Rough sea conditions expected.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal17 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, August 2, 2025
Photo courtesy of The Nation

The Thailand Meteorological Department (TMD) reported that thunderstorms are expected in 28 provinces, with 30% of the areas likely to experience rain.

Residents in the southern region are advised to exercise caution as sea waves may rise above 2 metres.

Upper Thailand will see limited rainfall due to a weak southwesterly monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. A low-pressure area covers northern Vietnam and the Gulf of Tonkin. Meanwhile, the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will have mild wind and wave conditions, with waves reaching 1-2 metres in the upper Andaman Sea. Areas with thunderstorms could see waves exceeding 2 metres, prompting advisories for seafarers to navigate with care and avoid areas with thunderstorms.

For the northern region, thunderstorms are anticipated in 30% of the area, particularly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, and Tak. Temperatures will range from 23°C to 35°C, with a southwesterly wind blowing at 10-20 km/h. The northeastern region will see thunderstorms in 20% of the area, mainly in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, and Nakhon Phanom, with temperatures from 25°C to 37°C and similar wind conditions.

Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

The central region is expected to experience thunderstorms in 20% of the area, particularly in Uthai Thani, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi, with temperatures between 23°C and 37°C. The eastern region will experience thunderstorms in 30% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi, and Trat, with temperatures from 25°C to 36°C. Winds will blow at 15-30 km/h, with sea waves around 1 metre, increasing to over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

In the southern region (east coast), thunderstorms are expected in 30% of the area, mainly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, and Yala, with temperatures ranging from 24°C to 36°C and winds at 15-30 km/h. Waves in the sea will be about 1 metre, rising to over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

The southern region (west coast) will see thunderstorms in 40% of the area, particularly in Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Temperatures will be between 25°C and 35°C. From Phuket northwards, wind speeds will be 15-35 km/h with waves 1-2 metres high, and from Krabi southwards, winds at 15-30 km/h with similar wave conditions, KhaoSod reports.

Bangkok and its surrounding areas will experience thunderstorms in 20% of the area, with temperatures from 26°C to 37°C and a southwesterly wind at 10-20 km/h. The TMD advises residents and seafarers in the southern region to remain vigilant due to potentially hazardous sea conditions.

