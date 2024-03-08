Thai women march to Government House for labour rights

Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

Bangkok streets echoed with the chants of empowered Thai women as they marched to Government House, armed with 11 demands to challenge labour oppression on this International Women’s Day.

Thai women’s labour groups, spearheaded by the Thai Labour Solidarity Committee (TLSC), took to the streets with a resolute message under the banner of Resistance against Women’s Labour Oppression Capitalism. Their fervent call echoed for Thailand to embrace key International Labour Organisation (ILO) conventions, including Convention 183 safeguarding maternal rights, Convention 190 combating workplace violence and harassment, and Conventions 87 and 98 protecting freedom of association and negotiation rights.

Amidst their longstanding demands, the groups unveiled fresh requisites, urging the recognition of the people’s version of the draft Clean Air bill, adherence to ILO Convention 155 on workplace health and safety, facilitation of migrant workers’ access to work permits, and safeguards for political refugees.

Echoing the chorus, labour unions from Rangsit and nearby areas amplified the call at Government House, underscoring six critical demands. These included a robust 180-day paid maternal leave, a minimum of 30 days paid leave for partners to support child-rearing, annulment of discriminatory laws like the anti-prostitution act, and the enactment of the Marriage Equality Bill, reported Thai PBS World.

Further, they pressed for provisions enabling female workers to take two days off during menstruation, along with extended leave for reproductive health services and pregnancy tests, affirming the rights and dignity of women in the workforce.

