Sex pest caught sexually assaulting women in Bangkok

Photo via Facebook/ The Key

Police arrested a Thai sex pest for repeatedly sexually assaulting women, especially teenagers, in the Min Buri district of Bangkok by grabbing their breasts, masturbating in front of them, and spitting on them.

More than ten women filed a complaint at Min Buri Police Station that a perverted Thai sex pest on a motorcycle approached them while they were walking on the footpath and sexually assaulted them. Most of the incidents occurred in Soi Sriburanukit 9.

Some victims said the man grabbed their breasts and drove away on a motorcycle. Some said he showed them his penis and masturbated. Others said the pervert had spat on them before leaving.

Channel 7 reported that one schoolgirl suffered depression after the sexual assault, and another trainee student working in the area quit and left Bangkok for her home province due to stress and fear over the assault.

Residents in the area attempted to apprehend the suspect and reviewed security camera footage to discover his identity. The man was seen riding a red motorcycle but the footage was insufficient to positively identify him.

Residents printed out his image and displayed it on walls as a cautionary measure. Additionally, his photo was shared on social media platforms.

Subsequently, an online user came forward to inform the Min Buri Police Station that the suspected perpetrator might be the individual involved in the theft of women’s underwear in the Rat Uthit neighbourhood within the same district.

Upon investigating the man’s criminal record, the police suspected that his name might be Apisit.

Officers managed to arrest Apisit at an egg shop in the district as he was preparing to deliver eggs to customers. Apisit admitted to the sexual assaults and confessed that he did this to many victims.

Apisit was charged with sexually assaulting people, including a child under the age of 15. The penalty is imprisonment for up to 10 years, a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both under Section 278 of the Criminal Law.