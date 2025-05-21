Missing durian vendor reappears safely, declines to go home

A Thai female durian vendor from the southern province of Surat Thani, who was reported missing on Saturday, May 17, appeared at a police station to confirm her safety and revealed that she simply needed a peaceful getaway.

The 43 year old vendor, Sujittra, also known as Jay Kaew, was last seen around 8pm on Saturday, after finishing work at her durian shop. She left on her motorcycle to return home, which is located only 2 kilometres from the store but failed to arrive at her usual time.

Before disappearing, she left her two mobile phones at the shop. She reportedly took with her approximately 100,000 baht in cash and over 1 million baht worth of gold accessories. The high value of these belongings led her family to fear that she was kidnapped or robbed.

Officers from Mueang Surat Thani Police Station reviewed CCTV footage along the route from her shop to her home. They found footage of her riding her motorcycle past a police checkpoint near Surat Thani Rajabhat University.

At that time, she was not alone but was reportedly accompanied by a close friend. However, police were unable to trace her further due to a lack of CCTV coverage beyond that point.

Given the presence of her friend and the apparent absence of foul play, police believed she and her valuables were safe. Officers suspected that she chose to sever contact with her family for personal reasons.

Her husband, Pongphan Saetan, disclosed that this was not the first time Sujittra had disappeared. Around two to three years ago, she left after a dispute concerning his secret affair. She returned ten days later.

Pongphan admitted that they had another argument before her disappearance and acknowledged the possibility that she had intentionally left him again.

Yesterday, at around 3pm, Sujittra appeared at Mueang Surat Thani Police Station accompanied by relatives from the Kanchanadit district. She confirmed she was safe and that all her valuables remained in her possession.

Sujittra explained that she left her family for personal reasons and still did not wish to return home. She planned to relocate and already informed her two children of her decision. She added that she needed time away from work to recover both physically and mentally.