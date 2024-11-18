Thai woman missing after iCon Group fraud loss and husband row

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 16:28, 18 November 2024| Updated: 16:28, 18 November 2024
200 1 minute read
Thai woman missing after iCon Group fraud loss and husband row
Photo via MGR Online

A Thai man expressed concern for his wife’s safety after she went missing following the financial stress linked to an investment loss with the iCon Group and a dispute with the husband.

The 36 year old man, Sila, shared a video of his six year old daughter crying for her missing mother on social media before appealing to Channel 8 for assistance in locating his wife, 31 year old Phatcharin. She vanished from their home in Prachin Buri province on November 11.

Advertisements

Phatcharin was last seen at 12.20pm at a bus terminal in the Kabin Buri district of Prachin Buri. She boarded a coach heading to Nakhon Ratchasima and has not been seen since.

Sila admitted to arguing with Phatcharin about their financial difficulties and family expenses before she left. She was also reportedly distressed over her investment loss with the iCon Group. The missing woman’s husband revealed she has not yet filed a complaint against the group and was concerned she would not recover her money.

Related news

The iCon Group is under investigation for operating a suspected Ponzi scheme that allegedly caused losses exceeding 2.9 billion baht, according to Thai PBS. Sila revealed that Phatcharin invested more than 100,000 baht in the company.

In addition to financial stress, Sila admitted that Phatcharin lost trust in him due to a previous affair. However, he claimed the relationship ended.

daughter cries for missing mother
Photo via MGR Online

On the day of her disappearance, Sila collected their daughter from school and returned home to find Phatcharin missing. He described his daughter’s daily distress, as the two had never been apart since her birth.

Advertisements

Sila disclosed that a friend of Phatcharin mentioned she expressed a desire to rest in Nakhon Ratchasima. He visited her grandmother’s home in the province but found no trace of her there.

A check of Phatcharin’s bank account revealed that she withdrew approximately 10,000 baht from an ATM. Sila said he planned to seek assistance from the bank to locate the ATM, hoping it might provide a clue to her whereabouts.

He urged anyone with information about his missing wife to contact him on his mobile number, 092-326-1232.

Thai woman missing after loss in iCon group investment
Photo via MGR Online

Central Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Gold rush: Baht bling sees prices sparkle as investors move fast

Gold rush: Baht bling sees prices sparkle as investors move fast

Published: 17:26, 18 November 2024
Overloaded pickup truck overturns in Nakhon Ratchasima

Overloaded pickup truck overturns in Nakhon Ratchasima

Published: 17:18, 18 November 2024
Thai investment roadshow heads to Shanghai to court investors

Thai investment roadshow heads to Shanghai to court investors

Published: 17:11, 18 November 2024
Medeze scoops prestigious industry award for stem cell innovation

Medeze scoops prestigious industry award for stem cell innovation

Published: 16:58, 18 November 2024