Thai woman missing after iCon Group fraud loss and husband row

A Thai man expressed concern for his wife’s safety after she went missing following the financial stress linked to an investment loss with the iCon Group and a dispute with the husband.

The 36 year old man, Sila, shared a video of his six year old daughter crying for her missing mother on social media before appealing to Channel 8 for assistance in locating his wife, 31 year old Phatcharin. She vanished from their home in Prachin Buri province on November 11.

Phatcharin was last seen at 12.20pm at a bus terminal in the Kabin Buri district of Prachin Buri. She boarded a coach heading to Nakhon Ratchasima and has not been seen since.

Sila admitted to arguing with Phatcharin about their financial difficulties and family expenses before she left. She was also reportedly distressed over her investment loss with the iCon Group. The missing woman’s husband revealed she has not yet filed a complaint against the group and was concerned she would not recover her money.

The iCon Group is under investigation for operating a suspected Ponzi scheme that allegedly caused losses exceeding 2.9 billion baht, according to Thai PBS. Sila revealed that Phatcharin invested more than 100,000 baht in the company.

In addition to financial stress, Sila admitted that Phatcharin lost trust in him due to a previous affair. However, he claimed the relationship ended.

On the day of her disappearance, Sila collected their daughter from school and returned home to find Phatcharin missing. He described his daughter’s daily distress, as the two had never been apart since her birth.

Sila disclosed that a friend of Phatcharin mentioned she expressed a desire to rest in Nakhon Ratchasima. He visited her grandmother’s home in the province but found no trace of her there.

A check of Phatcharin’s bank account revealed that she withdrew approximately 10,000 baht from an ATM. Sila said he planned to seek assistance from the bank to locate the ATM, hoping it might provide a clue to her whereabouts.

He urged anyone with information about his missing wife to contact him on his mobile number, 092-326-1232.