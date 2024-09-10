IT technician loses job, vision after Bangkok hospital misdiagnosis

Picture courtesy of Matichon

An IT technician has lost her job and suffered partial blindness following an alleged misdiagnosis at a private hospital in Bangkok. Sasinan (surname withheld) turned to the Sai Mai Tong Rot relief and emergency Facebook page to seek support.

On June 18, Sasinan developed a red eye and sore throat. The following day, she took over-the-counter medication, which failed to alleviate her symptoms.

Seeking further treatment, she visited a private hospital in the Phahon Yothin area on June 20. A doctor diagnosed her with tonsillitis and administered an antihistamine injection before sending her home.

Back home, Sasinan experienced chest pain, a rash, blurred vision, and swollen lips. She contacted the hospital again and scheduled an appointment with a specialist on June 21. The specialist diagnosed her with chickenpox and gave her another antihistamine shot before admitting her to the hospital.

Shortly after the injection, her condition deteriorated, resulting in more rashes and severe vision loss. By June 22, she was completely blind in her left eye and partially blind in her right eye.

She was admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) and received further antihistamine injections, which left her feeling dazed and numb. Despite spending seven days in the ICU, her condition did not improve.

The hospital then referred her to another facility, where a different doctor diagnosed her with advanced Stevens-Johnson Syndrome, a rare skin disease often triggered by an allergic reaction to medication or illness. She spent 45 days in the ICU of the second hospital.

Advertisements

While the rashes subsided, her vision remained impaired. Sasinan was subsequently transferred back to the first hospital for an additional month of treatment before being discharged to continue her recovery at home, reported Bangkok Post.

Despite ongoing treatment from the hospital, Sasinan’s vision has not been restored, and she still suffers from blisters on her face and body. Her visual impairment has left her in financial distress, as she lost her job and her plans to start an online business have been derailed.

She blames the initial misdiagnosis for her condition and is considering legal action to seek damages.