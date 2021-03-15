Thai Visa Centre says former employee has been arrested for stealing | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thai Visa Centre says former employee has been arrested for stealing
Thai Visa Centre says a former employee has been arrested for stealing money from staff and clients, including a family who were planning to travel to Thailand. They say the former employee, Asim Muhummad Mehran, was caught while “attempting to flee the country in Hat Yai with our clients’ money, staffs’ money, and a lot of records of transactions.”
The centre urges anyone who has given cash or made any transfers to Asim to message them to verify the transaction.
“We will continue to offer the highest level of service, and have already made many changes to our process, and office security to ensure nothing like this can ever happen again.”
In a screenshot of a message sent to the centre, a client said he handed Asim 44,000 baht to cover visa costs, but Asim did not count the money and “hid the money under A4 paper.”
“I thought it was very strange and I said to him ‘Don’t check the money?’ He said ‘It’s ok.'”
After hearing reports that a staff member at the centre had been accused of stealing, the client asked Thai Visa Centre to check surveillance camera footage. The centre found a video clip of Asim putting a stack of money under paper and slipping it into his desk drawer. The centre edited the video, putting devil horns on Asim’s head, and posted it on Facebook.
In an email sent out before Asim’s arrest, the Thai Visa Centre said he stole 130,000 baht from a family planning to travel to Thailand. In a recent email to The Thaiger, Thai Visa Centre said they were unable to to recover funds from Asim and “covered all the expenses out of pocket to get the clients family of 5 back into Thailand.”
They say immigration, border police and the military were involved in detaining Asim and that he has pleaded guilty. However, no official reports have been released.
We are happy to announce that ASIM MUHAMMAD MEHRAN is now in jail.
He was apprehended last night while attempting to…
Posted by Thai Visa Centre – visa agent on Saturday, March 13, 2021
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Thailand News Today | Cluster breaks out west of Bangkok, Phuket resort owner in bad crash | March 15
On The Thaiger today, another cluster breaks out in the west of Bangkok, more deaths in Myanmar as the Burmese Army turns against its citizens, and the PM apologises for spraying journalists with hand-sanitiser last week.
Thailand recorded 170 new infections of Covid yesterday, most of them in Bangkok. It pushes the country’s accumulated total infections to nearly 27,000. The death toll remains at 86.
Meanwhile, Covid vaccines using the AstraZeneca vaccine will start next week, according to Thailand’s public health minister in a Facebook post today. The update, with little explanation, comes just 3 days after PM Prayut Chan-o-cha cancelled his plans to be vaccinated with the same AstraZeneca vaccine and the Thai government decided to delay the rollout of the vaccine due to concerns over a possible link to blood clots.
The owner of the luxury resort Sri Panwa in Phuket, which was the first to offer “villa quarantine” as an alternative quarantine for travellers, was critically injured in a car incident last night. Police say 40 year old Vorasit Issara drove into a power pole in Phuket’s Wichit district. Officers suspect Vorasit lost control of the car while driving around a curve while heading toward Phuket Town.
Commercial Airlines Registered in Thailand will have to provide a business recovery plan or run the risk of the civil aviation authority of Thailand refusing to allocate additional routes as Thailand slowly re-opens to international traffic. According to reports, eight airlines have been contacted, including Thai Airways, Thai Smile Airways, Nok Air, AirAsia X, VietJet Air, Thai Lion Air, Asia Atlantic Airlines, and City Airways.
The Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha maintains he was just “playing” around when he sprayed hand sanitiser at reporters at the end of a press conference last week. When asked questions about a possible reshuffle of the Thai Cabinet, he picked up a bottle of alcohol spray and gave the front row of the press a good spray while walking off.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to be injected with AstraZeneca vaccine tomorrow
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is set to be injected with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine tomorrow. He initially planned to get the vaccine last Friday, but suddenly cancelled due to worries that the vaccine could be linked to an increased risk of blood clots.
The press is barred from attending the formal vaccination event at the Government House, but the process and injection will be live streamed on Facebook.
Thailand’s top virologist, Yong Poovorawan, will be administering the prime minister’s jab. Yong also injected Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul with the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine last month, kicking off Thailand’s Covid-19 immunisation campaign.
Last Friday, Prayut not only postponed his AstraZeneca vaccination, but the country’s rollout of the vaccine was put on pause after some European countries suspended the use of the vaccine due to a possible increased risk of blood clots. There have only been a few cases of “thromboemoblic events” out of the millions in Europe who got the AstraZeneca jab.
Both the European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organisation have stated that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe. Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration daily briefing, spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun also said the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe.
“The vaccination programme in Thailand should continue as planned as there is no known correlation between the blood clots and the said vaccines.”
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Cats seized in suspected drug network raid in Rayong to be auctioned off
Assets seized by police from criminal networks, which are then auctioned off to the public, usually include furniture, cars and sometimes land and property. Today, police seized 6 cats along with 35 million baht worth of assets suspected to be related to a major drug network in Rayong. The cats are set to be auctioned off by Thai police. One cat with leopard-like markings could draw in a crowd.
Police raided a resident’s home in the Klaeng district suspected of being linked to a drug network run by “Kook Rayong” Soradet Sonsiri who is already in custody. Police arrested the Tathep Arun who was in the home during the raid.
The cats are owned by Soradet’s wife, who has been on the run for the past couple months, police told Nation Thailand.
“The owner is allowed to contact us about her cats despite being a suspect.”
Reports do not say what day the cats will be auctioned off. The cats will have a veterinary check by the Department of Livestock Development before being auctioned off.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thai Visa Centre says former employee has been arrested for stealing
Thailand News Today | Cluster breaks out west of Bangkok, Phuket resort owner in bad crash | March 15
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to be injected with AstraZeneca vaccine tomorrow
Cats seized in suspected drug network raid in Rayong to be auctioned off
CCSA Update: New Covid-19 death, rise of cases in Bangkok
UPDATE: Health Minister says AstraZeneca jabs will start next week after slight delay
Royal Thai Army to set up refugee camps for those fleeing Myanmar
Phuket officials warn public of crocodile spotted near Chalong pier
Sri Panwa luxury resort owner injured in car accident in Phuket
Thailand in negotiations to purchase another 5 million doses of Chinese vaccine
Suspension of AstraZeneca jab delays Thailand’s planned vaccination drive
Martial law declared in Yangon in deadliest day since junta power grab
Health officials move to quell panic over new Covid cluster in Bangkok
8 Thai Airlines must provide a business recovery plan or lose out on additional routes
A woman has been arrested for allegedly selling fake medical certificates online
Reduced quarantine approved for some foreign arrivals
An exotic animal café in Bangkok – Foxes, racoons, kangaroos and more! | VIDEO
8 Thai Airlines must provide a business recovery plan or lose out on additional routes
“Sandbox” tourism scheme for foreign travellers in the works for Phuket
UK now advising its citizens to leave Myanmar in wake of escalating coup violence
Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine delayed in Thailand after blood clot concerns
Be a private island castaway on Koh Munnork, Thailand | VIDEO
Attorney, university professors seek bail for leaders of pro-democracy Ratsadon group
This year Thailand gets 6 days to celebrate Songkran holiday
CCSA Update: 81 new Covid-19 cases
Myanmar likely committing “crimes against humanity”- UN expert
Koh Samui aims for quarantine-free travel starting in October
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha sprays hand sanitiser at reporters – VIDEO
Economic think-tank says the future of tourism in Thailand hangs on vaccination
A woman has been arrested for allegedly selling fake medical certificates online
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Business1 day ago
8 Thai Airlines must provide a business recovery plan or lose out on additional routes
- Phuket3 days ago
“Sandbox” tourism scheme for foreign travellers in the works for Phuket
- Politics3 days ago
UK now advising its citizens to leave Myanmar in wake of escalating coup violence
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine delayed in Thailand after blood clot concerns
- Eastern Thailand3 days ago
Be a private island castaway on Koh Munnork, Thailand | VIDEO
- Protests3 days ago
Attorney, university professors seek bail for leaders of pro-democracy Ratsadon group
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
CCSA Update: 81 new Covid-19 cases
- Crime3 days ago
Myanmar likely committing “crimes against humanity”- UN expert