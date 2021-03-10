Thai Visa Centre accuses former employee of stealing from a family seeking to travel to Thailand | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thai Visa Centre accuses former employee of stealing from a family seeking to travel to Thailand
Thai Visa Centre sent out a warning about a former employee, saying they discovered that he not only stole money from the company and staff members, but he also stole 130,000 baht from a family overseas who were planning to travel to Thailand.
The centre claims the former staff member, Asim Muhammad Mehran, has been stealing money from other employees for more than 5 months. They say this is a “huge shock” and they’ve contacted the police. Thai Visa Centre has sent out an email and made a post on Facebook warning people about the former employee.
“Not only has he been stealing money he also lied to the team about needing money for his sick father, and our staff helped his father pay for a fake heart operation in his home country.”
They say Asim had told some walk-in customers to contact him directly rather than through the centre’s official email or LINE. Thai Visa Centre is advising all clients and potential clients to only use the official forms of communication.
“Earlier this morning we made a post on Facebook explaining that Asim has been stealing from Grace, and TVC staff members.
It has also come to our attention that he has recently stolen money from a family of 4 trying to travel into Thailand to the sum of 130,000 baht.
We are worried this this is not an isolated situation, and if anyone has been in direct contact with him to please contact us ASAP.”
Thai Visa Centre ran into trouble in August of last year when immigration police raided the home of a couple who established the centre following complaints of forged documents. Police happened to find 60 cannabis plants in the home. The couple, American national Chad Vincent Scira and Thai national Grace Scira, were arrested.
The centre later issued a statement saying all the visas are officially obtained through immigration, adding that Grace had an issue with immigration several years ago which led to the inspection. They say she was growing cannabis as research for medicinal use.
Thailand
Thailand News Today | Polishing the Area Quarantine, protesters moved to prison | March10
Ministers are meeting in Phuket today to discuss the details of the new area quarantine, the Thai PM anoints the media scrum by spraying hand sanitiser at them…. or something, and the north and north east of Thailand today are facing very poor air quality, Chiang Mai getting the award for having the worst air quality in the world today courtesy of IQ Air.
In what the US Department of Justice describes as a “massive scheme” to defraud the US Navy, a Thai woman who oversaw the foreign defense contractor Glenn Defense Marine Asia office in Thailand is facing charges for involvement in submitting false price quotes, claims and invoices to the US Navy which all added up to more than $5 million USD. She was extradited from Thailand to appear in a court in San Diego, California next Monday.
A number of tourism players and officials, including the Tourism and Sports Minister , are meeting in Phuket today to discuss the details of the new area quarantine, which could be introduced as early as next month.
In response to a survey yesterday about the proposals to reduce the quarantine time, we asked the question…. So the Thai government is looking to cut the quarantine time by half. But you’ll have to be vaccinated before you come. Is that enough to get you to travel back to the Kingdom?
Factories in Thailand are being ordered to “go green.” By 2025, all factories across the country need to have a Green Industry certification which means they are in line with standards set by the UN Industrial Development Organisation to help developing countries move to more environmentally-friendly technologies and initiatives.
3 protest leaders have been transferred from Bangkok Remand Prison to Thon Buri Prison, on the west side of the Chao Phraya just out of Bangkok. The four have been processed including health checks before entering 14-day quarantine.
The 3 face serious charges as a result of their participation in anti-government rallies and have been denied bail. They’ve been sent to a prison for criminals without having been tried. They’ve been charged over the country’s lèse majesté law, prohibiting insulting or criticising the monarchy, as well as with alleged violations the emergency decree.
Air pollution in Chiang Mai, well most of northern Thailand and the north east today, is being blamed for over 30,000 people visiting hospitals serving the northern capital for the treatment for respiratory illnesses. The city, right in the middle of its annual burning season, that creates a thick haze in the skies of the top half of Thailand, has recently taken the top spot of having the worst air quality in the world. The IQ AirVisual air monitoring website listed Chiang Mai this morning as having the worst pollution in the world.
A big thanks to Pawinee Floral and Ceramics in Chiang Mai for sending us the vision.
The threat of permanent closure hangs over a tiger park in the north-eastern province of Mukdahan, due to alleged illegal smuggling of tiger cubs. The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has brought charges against Mukda Tiger Park & Farm, also known as Mukda Suan Sua, and ordered the facility to close for 30 days.
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha sprayed hand sanitiser at reporters yesterday, avoiding a question about the cabinet reshuffle and walking out of his press conference followed by a mist of alcohol .
Thailand
Man arrested after trying to smuggle 28 million baht in gold across Myanmar border
A Thai man is under arrest after police say he allegedly was caught smuggling a whopping 28 million baht worth of gold bars across the Myanmar border. The man, identified only as 37 year old “Chart” was arrested after being searched at a checkpoint in Sanghklaburi district in Kanchanaburi province last night.
Police say they were tipped off and went to search the man’s Toyota pickup truck, finding a bag that held 18 gold bars, with each weighing 1 kilogramme. The driver of the truck is a native of tambon Nong Lu and told the police that a woman named Mayo, owned a gold shop across the border in the Phaya Tongsu township. He says she hired him to buy gold bars from a shop in Bangkok’s Chinatown.
Mayo allegedly told the driver to hang the gold over to a Myanmar smuggler who was waiting by the Three Pagodas Pass. The driver says this wasn’t his first time in helping someone smuggle gold. He admitted to doing the same run 2 times before. Police say the first time was on March 3, as he transported 4 gold bars, estimated to be worth around 6.4 million baht. The second time was last Friday, as he said he transported 5 bars that were worth an estimated 7.5 million baht.
Police also caught 13 illegal Myanmar migrants who were seeking jobs in Thailand, after locals tipped them off when they saw the migrants wading in a border river. Those migrants were allegedly joining other relatives who were already working in Bangkok. Police say they arrested the migrants and checked their temperatures with no one displaying a fever at the time of the testing.
The migrants were only part of about 102 people detained at the police station as officials say they are seeing more and more everyday try to cross as a result of the military coup in Myanmar that took place February 1.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 39 new Covid-19 cases, Samut Sakhon lifts “factory quarantine”
After months of strict disease control measures to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, the epicentre of the recent wave of infections, Samut Sakhon, is lifting its so-called “bubble and seal” measures which quarantined migrant workers at factories where they worked. Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration deputy spokesperson Apisamai Srirangsan says the measures are being lifted today.
39 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the CCSA’s daily briefing. There are 509 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 26,540 coronavirus infections and 85 deaths.
Out of the 39 new cases, 21 cases transmitted in high risk areas, 13 cases were detected in active case finding and 5 cases were detected in quarantine for those travelling to Thailand from overseas.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
