Thai Visa Centre accuses former employee of stealing from a family seeking to travel to Thailand | The Thaiger

Thai Visa Centre sent out a warning about a former employee, saying they discovered that he not only stole money from the company and staff members, but he also stole 130,000 baht from a family overseas who were planning to travel to Thailand.

The centre claims the former staff member, Asim Muhammad Mehran, has been stealing money from other employees for more than 5 months. They say this is a “huge shock” and they’ve contacted the police. Thai Visa Centre has sent out an email and made a post on Facebook warning people about the former employee.

“Not only has he been stealing money he also lied to the team about needing money for his sick father, and our staff helped his father pay for a fake heart operation in his home country.”

They say Asim had told some walk-in customers to contact him directly rather than through the centre’s official email or LINE. Thai Visa Centre is advising all clients and potential clients to only use the official forms of communication.

“Earlier this morning we made a post on Facebook explaining that Asim has been stealing from Grace, and TVC staff members.

It has also come to our attention that he has recently stolen money from a family of 4 trying to travel into Thailand to the sum of 130,000 baht.

We are worried this this is not an isolated situation, and if anyone has been in direct contact with him to please contact us ASAP.”

Thai Visa Centre ran into trouble in August of last year when immigration police raided the home of a couple who established the centre following complaints of forged documents. Police happened to find 60 cannabis plants in the home. The couple, American national Chad Vincent Scira and Thai national Grace Scira, were arrested.

The centre later issued a statement saying all the visas are officially obtained through immigration, adding that Grace had an issue with immigration several years ago which led to the inspection. They say she was growing cannabis as research for medicinal use.

