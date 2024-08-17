Thai singer’s lottery prediction wows fans with accurate numbers (video)

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Thai singer Natthapat Wiphatdechtrakun, also known as Pui Fai, visited Wat Tha Mai in Samut Sakhon for a merit-making ceremony, where she also engaged in a unique ritual of drawing lucky numbers from a lottery urn.

During her visit, Pui Fai shared a video on her Instagram account, showcasing her activities at the temple. She was seen offering traditional chilli paste as a donation and feeding fish in the temple’s pond. The highlight of her visit was when she drew the numbers 8, 2, and 7 from the lottery urn and advised her followers to consider reversing the numbers.

“Don’t forget to reverse the numbers.”

The numbers drawn by Pui Fai turned out to be remarkably accurate. When the results of the government lottery draw were announced yesterday, August 16, the winning numbers included 728 for the three-digit prize and 28 for the two-digit prize. Her followers, who took her advice to heart, were ecstatic and flooded her Instagram with comments praising her for the accurate prediction.

“So accurate! Amazing! 827 and 728, just wow!”

Wat Tha Mai, where Pui Fai Natthapat performed the ritual, is a well-known temple in Samut Sakhon. It includes a section resembling a cave with a statue of a hermit, where the lottery urn is placed. The singer’s visit to this location and her subsequent prediction have added to the temple’s reputation among lottery enthusiasts.

The government lottery draw announced the first prize number as 095867. The three-digit front numbers were 334 and 212, while the three-digit back numbers were 697 and 728. The two-digit number was 28. These results brought joy to many, especially those who heeded Pui Fai’s advice, reported KhaoSod.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fai Natapat (@faaaiiii_natapat)