Former Thai singer urges peaceful talks amidst fraud claims

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Thai singer-turned-businessman Aerk Lederer has responded to accusations from model Lily Nguyen and other fraud victims, urging them to stop making threats and to communicate peacefully. Lederer insists he has never tried to escape and blames the lack of a resolution on their inability to agree.

During a recent episode of the popular talk show Noon Krasae, hosted by renowned presenter Kanchai, Nguyen and several other models shared their experiences of being defrauded by Lederer. They have reported the case to the Royal Thai Police, seeking action against the former singer for allegedly scamming them out of more than 500 million baht.

While the show was airing, Nguyen and the other victims detailed Lederer’s deceptive practices, explaining how he manipulated them into investing money. In response, Lederer took to Instagram to address the situation. He claims there’s nothing new about the allegations and criticises the victims for causing unnecessary media chaos.

“For today’s news, there is nothing new. It’s the same old story from the past. Why are you all making such a fuss looking for me? You’re just cluttering the media. Simply reach out to me, talk nicely without being tricky or rude, and I will return to manage the business. We could have been profiting together for a long time already.”

Lederer continued by stating that the victims themselves obstructed his return in the past. The businessman claims he attempted to contact them two years ago, even sending lawyers to negotiate, but was met with resistance.

“I told you before that you didn’t open the way for me to come back. If you had, I would have come to assist. Two years ago, I reached out to you personally, even sent a lawyer to negotiate, but you ignored it and pressured me in every way. Now that I have settled the matter, you’re coming out to demand from me again.”

Moving abroad

Lederer explained that he has decided to live abroad and pursue his business there because of the pressures he faced. He accused the victims of only resurfacing because they see him succeeding overseas.

“Even Lily, I sent a lawyer to her condo, but she still didn’t agree. Today, she hasn’t even read my Instagram messages. So, I decided to live my life abroad. Now, seeing me doing well, you all come out again. Stop making things complicated. If you’re ready to negotiate peacefully, just message me on Instagram. Making simple things difficult is pointless and a waste of time. Stop threatening and talk nicely if you genuinely want to negotiate.”

Lily Nguyen and other victims have been adamant about pursuing legal action against Lederer. They have called for the reopening of the case involving Kanyakorn Supakarnkacharoen, aka Kay Lederer, who was allegedly scammed out of 30 million baht, leading to her tragic death in 2018, reported KhaoSod.