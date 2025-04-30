Thai singer-model stuns fans with steamy shower livestream

Fans were left gasping for air as a Thai singer turned up the heat during a jaw-dropping livestream that has since gone viral.

Known for her sweet vocals and sizzling looks, “Beer The Voice” has never shied away from pushing boundaries. But yesterday, April 29, she took things to the next level by livestreaming herself taking a shower in a striking yellow bikini on her personal social media account.

The steamy broadcast sent shockwaves through her fanbase, with Beer confidently flaunting her figure in full frame. What really set social media ablaze, however, was the moment she casually began loosening her bikini straps mid-stream—leaving viewers stunned and breathless.

The daring clip quickly circulated across platforms, sparking a flurry of reactions. Fans flooded the comment section with admiration and disbelief, with remarks like, “Beer is going all out without stopping,” “Really hot,” and “Ah Wang has to give in!”—the last a playful reference to popular online slang for being defeated by someone’s charm.

Beer’s latest move has once again cemented her status as a standout entertainer who knows exactly how to captivate an audience. While her sultry image has long been part of her appeal, it’s her mix of boldness, charm and approachability that keeps fans coming back for more.

Despite the provocative nature of her livestream, many netizens praised her confidence and ability to keep things cheeky without crossing the line. Her playful and friendly demeanour continues to endear her to fans of all ages, making every post, video, or live appearance an instant hit, reported Sanook.

Beer, who rose to fame through The Voice Thailand, has since carved out a space in the industry not only as a talented singer but as a social media sensation with serious star power. However, her latest stunt has sparked concerns for her well-being and raised possible mental health-related issues.