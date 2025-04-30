Thai singer-model stuns fans with steamy shower livestream

Young star's bikini-clad shower goes viral online, sparks concerns for well-being

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal18 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 30, 2025
60 1 minute read
Thai singer-model stuns fans with steamy shower livestream
Pictures courtesy of Sanook

Fans were left gasping for air as a Thai singer turned up the heat during a jaw-dropping livestream that has since gone viral.

Known for her sweet vocals and sizzling looks, “Beer The Voice” has never shied away from pushing boundaries. But yesterday, April 29, she took things to the next level by livestreaming herself taking a shower in a striking yellow bikini on her personal social media account.

The steamy broadcast sent shockwaves through her fanbase, with Beer confidently flaunting her figure in full frame. What really set social media ablaze, however, was the moment she casually began loosening her bikini straps mid-stream—leaving viewers stunned and breathless.

The daring clip quickly circulated across platforms, sparking a flurry of reactions. Fans flooded the comment section with admiration and disbelief, with remarks like, “Beer is going all out without stopping,” “Really hot,” and “Ah Wang has to give in!”—the last a playful reference to popular online slang for being defeated by someone’s charm.

Related Articles
Thai singer-model stuns fans with steamy shower livestream | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of MGR Online

Thai singer-model stuns fans with steamy shower livestream | News by Thaiger

Thai singer-model stuns fans with steamy shower livestream | News by Thaiger

Beer’s latest move has once again cemented her status as a standout entertainer who knows exactly how to captivate an audience. While her sultry image has long been part of her appeal, it’s her mix of boldness, charm and approachability that keeps fans coming back for more.

Despite the provocative nature of her livestream, many netizens praised her confidence and ability to keep things cheeky without crossing the line. Her playful and friendly demeanour continues to endear her to fans of all ages, making every post, video, or live appearance an instant hit, reported Sanook.

Beer, who rose to fame through The Voice Thailand, has since carved out a space in the industry not only as a talented singer but as a social media sensation with serious star power. However, her latest stunt has sparked concerns for her well-being and raised possible mental health-related issues.

Latest Thailand News
Man and homemade boat vanish after crash in Nonthaburi canal Thailand News

Man and homemade boat vanish after crash in Nonthaburi canal

9 minutes ago
Thai singer-model stuns fans with steamy shower livestream Thailand News

Thai singer-model stuns fans with steamy shower livestream

18 minutes ago
Khon Kaen restaurant faces closure over illegal hours and drug use Crime News

Khon Kaen restaurant faces closure over illegal hours and drug use

30 minutes ago
Drunk Chinese tourist throws cash, chaos erupts in Thai restaurant Thailand News

Drunk Chinese tourist throws cash, chaos erupts in Thai restaurant

42 minutes ago
Arsenic contamination in Chiang Mai&#8217;s Kok River sparks testing Chiang Mai News

Arsenic contamination in Chiang Mai’s Kok River sparks testing

54 minutes ago
Thai man arrested for murder commits suicide in police custody Thailand News

Thai man arrested for murder commits suicide in police custody

1 hour ago
Pattaya blitzes illegal signs and sidewalk squatters citywide Pattaya News

Pattaya blitzes illegal signs and sidewalk squatters citywide

1 hour ago
Thai police raid uncovers illegal pork carcasses in Pathum Thani Crime News

Thai police raid uncovers illegal pork carcasses in Pathum Thani

2 hours ago
British ambassador issues cannabis warning in Phuket Phuket News

British ambassador issues cannabis warning in Phuket

2 hours ago
Nakhon Phanom man credits lottery win to sacred numbers Thailand News

Nakhon Phanom man credits lottery win to sacred numbers

3 hours ago
Thai Cabinet mulls 10,000 baht handout under pressure Thailand News

Thai Cabinet mulls 10,000 baht handout under pressure

3 hours ago
Hungarian man attacked by Pattaya transwoman over unpaid service Pattaya News

Hungarian man attacked by Pattaya transwoman over unpaid service

3 hours ago
Teenage degenerate caught with his hand in the kiddie trafficking till Bangkok News

Teenage degenerate caught with his hand in the kiddie trafficking till

3 hours ago
Retired police general in Bangkok hit-and-run incident Bangkok News

Retired police general in Bangkok hit-and-run incident

3 hours ago
Transport ministry proposes MRT Act changes for 20-baht flat fare Bangkok News

Transport ministry proposes MRT Act changes for 20-baht flat fare

4 hours ago
Foreign man injured after falling on jet ski while parasailing in Phuket Phuket News

Foreign man injured after falling on jet ski while parasailing in Phuket

4 hours ago
Late shift on Thailand&#8217;s stock market clock as SET goes global Business News

Late shift on Thailand’s stock market clock as SET goes global

4 hours ago
Concrete slab from old overpass kills driver in Bangkok Bangkok News

Concrete slab from old overpass kills driver in Bangkok

4 hours ago
Trumped up trouble puts brakes on Thailand&#8217;s car industry Business News

Trumped up trouble puts brakes on Thailand’s car industry

4 hours ago
Thai mother and 2 children killed by drunk driver in Tak Northern Thailand News

Thai mother and 2 children killed by drunk driver in Tak

5 hours ago
Bhumjaithai loses southern seat in shock Klatham upset Thailand News

Bhumjaithai loses southern seat in shock Klatham upset

5 hours ago
Phuket Airport soars as Russians jet in while China jets off Phuket News

Phuket Airport soars as Russians jet in while China jets off

5 hours ago
Thailand braces for summer storms across 36 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for summer storms across 36 provinces

5 hours ago
Boozed-up Belgian tourist smashes up store in drunken rampage Pattaya News

Boozed-up Belgian tourist smashes up store in drunken rampage

6 hours ago
Luxury durian afternoon tea launched to boost Thai tourism Bangkok News

Luxury durian afternoon tea launched to boost Thai tourism

21 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal18 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 30, 2025
60 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Indian women steal the spotlight with viral Pattaya dance

Indian women steal the spotlight with viral Pattaya dance

2 weeks ago
Why you should always buy Instagram followers

Why you should always buy Instagram followers

3 weeks ago
Hits and hits: Singer attacked after stealing the spotlight, and kisses

Hits and hits: Singer attacked after stealing the spotlight, and kisses

4 weeks ago
Tai Orathai: The voice of Luk Thung and Mor Lam

Tai Orathai: The voice of Luk Thung and Mor Lam

Saturday, March 22, 2025
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x