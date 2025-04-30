Man and homemade boat vanish after crash in Nonthaburi canal

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee15 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 30, 2025
57 1 minute read
Man and homemade boat vanish after crash in Nonthaburi canal
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 51 year old man, who had crafted a two-section boat for racing, took it out for a leisurely ride in a canal and tragically disappeared along with the vessel.

Witnesses reported seeing the boat speeding and crashing into a pier. Yesterday, April 29, at 2pm, police from Pak Kret district, Nonthaburi province, responded to a report of a boat crash near Wat Salikho pier in Bang Phlap subdistrict.

The rescue team from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation was called to search for the missing driver and boat. Upon investigation, it was found that the crash occurred at a private residence’s metal pier, which bore collision marks and remnants of the boat.

Roj, who operates a commercial two-section boat and witnessed the incident, recounted that while he was dropping off passengers, he saw the boat approach the pier at an angle and crash violently, causing it to gradually sink. He attempted to assist, but it was too late, as both the boat and its driver vanished underwater.

Related Articles

Nuttawut, a 30 year old man, identified himself as the son of the missing man. He explained that the two-section boat was made by his father for racing purposes, reported KhaoSod.

On the day of the incident, his father intended only to take the boat out for a casual ride, not to test its racing capabilities. Police have obtained CCTV footage capturing the boat’s collision with the pier. It is suspected that the driver lost consciousness and sank with the boat. Legal proceedings and further investigation will follow.

Man and homemade boat vanish after crash in Nonthaburi canal | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, a holiday speedboat carrying British tourists on a scenic island-hopping trip took a terrifying turn when it crashed into trees in southern Thailand, causing panic among passengers.

The accident happened on January 3, during a trip between Koh Lipe and Koh Lanta. Alarming video footage captured the moment passengers screamed and held onto their seats as the boat veered off course, careened onto land, and tore through a mangrove forest.

Latest Thailand News
Chinese men accuse Thai official of extortion and illegal watch seizure Bangkok News

Chinese men accuse Thai official of extortion and illegal watch seizure

26 seconds ago
Man and homemade boat vanish after crash in Nonthaburi canal Thailand News

Man and homemade boat vanish after crash in Nonthaburi canal

15 minutes ago
Thai singer-model stuns fans with steamy shower livestream Thailand News

Thai singer-model stuns fans with steamy shower livestream

24 minutes ago
Khon Kaen restaurant faces closure over illegal hours and drug use Crime News

Khon Kaen restaurant faces closure over illegal hours and drug use

36 minutes ago
Drunk Chinese tourist throws cash, chaos erupts in Thai restaurant Thailand News

Drunk Chinese tourist throws cash, chaos erupts in Thai restaurant

49 minutes ago
Arsenic contamination in Chiang Mai&#8217;s Kok River sparks testing Chiang Mai News

Arsenic contamination in Chiang Mai’s Kok River sparks testing

1 hour ago
Thai man arrested for murder commits suicide in police custody Thailand News

Thai man arrested for murder commits suicide in police custody

1 hour ago
Pattaya blitzes illegal signs and sidewalk squatters citywide Pattaya News

Pattaya blitzes illegal signs and sidewalk squatters citywide

1 hour ago
Thai police raid uncovers illegal pork carcasses in Pathum Thani Crime News

Thai police raid uncovers illegal pork carcasses in Pathum Thani

2 hours ago
British ambassador issues cannabis warning in Phuket Phuket News

British ambassador issues cannabis warning in Phuket

2 hours ago
Nakhon Phanom man credits lottery win to sacred numbers Thailand News

Nakhon Phanom man credits lottery win to sacred numbers

3 hours ago
Thai Cabinet mulls 10,000 baht handout under pressure Thailand News

Thai Cabinet mulls 10,000 baht handout under pressure

3 hours ago
Hungarian man attacked by Pattaya transwoman over unpaid service Pattaya News

Hungarian man attacked by Pattaya transwoman over unpaid service

3 hours ago
Teenage degenerate caught with his hand in the kiddie trafficking till Bangkok News

Teenage degenerate caught with his hand in the kiddie trafficking till

3 hours ago
Retired police general in Bangkok hit-and-run incident Bangkok News

Retired police general in Bangkok hit-and-run incident

3 hours ago
Transport ministry proposes MRT Act changes for 20-baht flat fare Bangkok News

Transport ministry proposes MRT Act changes for 20-baht flat fare

4 hours ago
Foreign man injured after falling on jet ski while parasailing in Phuket Phuket News

Foreign man injured after falling on jet ski while parasailing in Phuket

4 hours ago
Late shift on Thailand&#8217;s stock market clock as SET goes global Business News

Late shift on Thailand’s stock market clock as SET goes global

4 hours ago
Concrete slab from old overpass kills driver in Bangkok Bangkok News

Concrete slab from old overpass kills driver in Bangkok

4 hours ago
Trumped up trouble puts brakes on Thailand&#8217;s car industry Business News

Trumped up trouble puts brakes on Thailand’s car industry

4 hours ago
Thai mother and 2 children killed by drunk driver in Tak Northern Thailand News

Thai mother and 2 children killed by drunk driver in Tak

5 hours ago
Bhumjaithai loses southern seat in shock Klatham upset Thailand News

Bhumjaithai loses southern seat in shock Klatham upset

5 hours ago
Phuket Airport soars as Russians jet in while China jets off Phuket News

Phuket Airport soars as Russians jet in while China jets off

5 hours ago
Thailand braces for summer storms across 36 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for summer storms across 36 provinces

6 hours ago
Boozed-up Belgian tourist smashes up store in drunken rampage Pattaya News

Boozed-up Belgian tourist smashes up store in drunken rampage

6 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee15 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 30, 2025
57 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Why are boat noodles served in tiny bowls and why you&#8217;ll need at least five

Why are boat noodles served in tiny bowls and why you’ll need at least five

1 week ago
Tourist boat fire injures two near Koh Kut, southeast Thailand

Tourist boat fire injures two near Koh Kut, southeast Thailand

3 weeks ago
Police sergeant faces charges for fatal drink-driving crash

Police sergeant faces charges for fatal drink-driving crash

3 weeks ago
22-wheel truck crash in Buriram leaves six injured

22-wheel truck crash in Buriram leaves six injured

4 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x