Man and homemade boat vanish after crash in Nonthaburi canal

A 51 year old man, who had crafted a two-section boat for racing, took it out for a leisurely ride in a canal and tragically disappeared along with the vessel.

Witnesses reported seeing the boat speeding and crashing into a pier. Yesterday, April 29, at 2pm, police from Pak Kret district, Nonthaburi province, responded to a report of a boat crash near Wat Salikho pier in Bang Phlap subdistrict.

The rescue team from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation was called to search for the missing driver and boat. Upon investigation, it was found that the crash occurred at a private residence’s metal pier, which bore collision marks and remnants of the boat.

Roj, who operates a commercial two-section boat and witnessed the incident, recounted that while he was dropping off passengers, he saw the boat approach the pier at an angle and crash violently, causing it to gradually sink. He attempted to assist, but it was too late, as both the boat and its driver vanished underwater.

Nuttawut, a 30 year old man, identified himself as the son of the missing man. He explained that the two-section boat was made by his father for racing purposes, reported KhaoSod.

On the day of the incident, his father intended only to take the boat out for a casual ride, not to test its racing capabilities. Police have obtained CCTV footage capturing the boat’s collision with the pier. It is suspected that the driver lost consciousness and sank with the boat. Legal proceedings and further investigation will follow.

In similar news, a holiday speedboat carrying British tourists on a scenic island-hopping trip took a terrifying turn when it crashed into trees in southern Thailand, causing panic among passengers.

The accident happened on January 3, during a trip between Koh Lipe and Koh Lanta. Alarming video footage captured the moment passengers screamed and held onto their seats as the boat veered off course, careened onto land, and tore through a mangrove forest.