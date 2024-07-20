Thai senior police officer disguised as monk arrested in scam probe

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Thai police apprehended a senior police officer, allegedly involved in a call centre scam, who had fled to become a monk in Lampang. The officer denied being the ringleader, claiming he was merely an accomplice.

An investigation into a call centre scam led police to a residence in Pa Tan, Mueang district, Chiang Mai, and another apartment within the Baan Eua-Arthorn complex in Nong Khwai, Hang Dong district. Searches revealed 12 SIM box devices used to relay signals for the call centre operations, along with internet routers. Several suspects were arrested during the raids.

Further investigation revealed that the father of one of the suspects is Police Lieutenant Colonel Bandit Khonkarn, an inspector with the Hang Dong Police Station in Chiang Mai. He was identified as the mastermind behind the scam. Police coordinated with investigative units to arrange his surrender next Monday, July 22.

A team led by Police Major General Weerachon Boontavee, Deputy Commander of Provincial Police Region 5, collaborated with officers from Ngao Police Station in Lampang at 7pm yesterday, July 19, to detain Bandit, who had been ordained as a monk. He was subsequently defrocked and taken for questioning at Chang Phueak Police Station.

Bandit vehemently denied being the leader of the call centre scam, insisting he was merely a participant. He claimed that Chinese nationals were also involved in the operation.

The investigation has since expanded, identifying additional accomplices, both Thai and Chinese. Chang Phueak police are gathering evidence to issue further arrest warrants for these individuals, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, cyber police arrested members of a call centre gang impersonating officials from the Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB) and defrauding a high-ranking female official from the Ministry of Justice of over 700,000 baht.

In other news, a young man deceived into working for a call centre scam in a neighbouring country has expressed remorse and plans to ordain as a monkto dedicate merit to the scam victims. He endured eight months of abuse before seeking help to return to Thailand.