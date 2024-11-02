Thai schools to allow regular attire for scout events

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand’s Education Ministry is set to introduce a new regulation allowing children to wear regular school attire instead of traditional scout uniforms during scout events. This change aims to offer more flexibility and reduce the burden on both teachers and students, according to Education Minister Permpoon Chidchob.

Permpoon revealed that the National Scout Executive Committee is in the process of drafting a ministerial regulation which will introduce two types of scout uniforms: regular and casual. The materials chosen for these uniforms will be both flexible and durable, ensuring suitability for various activities.

The regulation will grant schools the autonomy to decide whether students can wear their usual school uniforms or opt for more casual clothing during informal scout events. This move is particularly beneficial for schools with diverse student populations, as it allows students to participate in events wearing their cultural attire.

“This regulation will reduce the burden on teachers and students, as they can use student uniforms for scout activities. In addition, if a school has ethnic students, they can come in their cultural dress.”

The policy also provides a cost-saving measure for schools in rural areas, permitting students to wear just a scout hat and scarf along with their student uniform. Despite these changes, the minister emphasised the importance of wearing traditional scout uniforms for formal occasions, such as Scout Day.

The proposed regulation aims to offer a balance between tradition and practicality, accommodating the diverse needs of students across different regions, reported Bangkok Post.

