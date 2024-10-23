Kit and run: Thief brazenly changes into stolen sports uniform in Pattaya

In a bold and shameless act, a brazen thief stole a schoolboy’s sports kit from a house in Pattaya and had the audacity to change into it right in front of a security camera!

Yesterday, October 22, reporters spoke to Songwut Thiangsiri, who had taken to social media to warn locals, revealing that the crook had swiped his son’s sports uniform straight from their home in Chatkaew 9 Village.

The incident took place at around 4.15am the previous day. Songwut explained that he and his family had been enjoying a beach trip, leaving his son’s school sports uniform hanging outside to dry.

The next morning, to their shock, they discovered it had vanished. Quick-thinking Songwut immediately reviewed the CCTV footage, which revealed the cheeky thief’s shameless antics.

The footage showed a man in a white shirt and black shorts approaching the house. The intruder then removed his shirt, took the sports uniform, and put it on. He even took off his shorts in full view of the camera to complete the outfit change.

While this was happening, a local passed by on a motorcycle, but the thief remained unfazed. After donning the stolen uniform, he left his old clothes behind and walked away, reported The Pattaya News.

Songwut has already alerted his neighbours about the incident and urged the police to apprehend the suspect swiftly.

In related news, a woman in Trang is living in fear after a thief stole all her underwear, valued at tens of thousands of baht, from her clothes line. Despite reporting the incident, the case remains unsolved, leaving her anxious about her safety and property. A private company employee, 35 year old Khwan Siri Klangjui, referenced the clothes line within the fence of her home in Khok Lo subdistrict, Mueang Trang district. For some time, she had been drying her clothes and undergarments in this area regularly. However, her undergarments started disappearing one or two at a time, prompting her to install a CCTV camera due to safety concerns.