Thai schoolboy stabs classmate over school bus seat dispute

Photo via Matichon

A Thai schoolboy from a school in the northern province of Sukhothai today stabbed his classmate on a school bus, reportedly following an argument over seats.

Officers from Sri Satchanalai Police Station were called to investigate the stabbing on a school bus parked along a road in the Sri Satchanalai district of Sukhothai at around 7.30am, today, October 31. The injured student, identified as 13 year old Joy, was stabbed by his classmate, also 13 years old, named Kong.

Advertisements

Joy suffered a severe injury from a stab wound to his chest. He was rushed to Sri Satchanalai Hospital but, due to the severity of his condition, was transferred to Uttaradit Hospital, where better equipment was available.

Both boys are in Grade 9 at Ban Pha Wiang School, attending the same class. According to reports, the victim bullied the attacker multiple times before, frequently slapping Kong on the head. This may have put pressure on Kong, potentially motivating the violent act.

On the day of the incident, Kong boarded the school bus at around 7.15am before Joy. Kong may have taken Joy’s usual seat, which allegedly angered Joy. An argument ensued, escalating into a stabbing.

The school bus driver managed to prevent Kong from escaping and immediately called the police. Joy’s family quickly arrived at the scene and took him to the hospital. Police seized the two-inch knife used in the attack from the vehicle.

Joy’s father told Channel 7 that his son is a good boy who has never argued with anyone. He was shocked to learn about the stabbing and did not personally know Kong’s family.

Advertisements

He mentioned that Kong’s parents recently moved from another province to work on a rubber plantation. He expressed a desire to understand why Kong committed this violent act against his son.

There has been no confirmation from other students or teachers on whether Joy frequently bullied Kong, as reported in the media.