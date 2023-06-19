5 amazing hotels near Suvarnabhumi Airport

Image via iStock (Credit: Getty Images)

Suvarnabhumi Airport is the first place a visitor would step in Bangkok. It wouldn’t be a surprise if you want to rest after a long travel or you have an overnight layover, and a hotel nearby is the best option to spend your time. So if you’re planning on making a trip to Bangkok, here are 5 excellent hotels near the Suvarnabhumi Airport that you should consider staying at!

5 hotels to stay near Suvarnabhumi Airport for comfort and convenience

Suvarnabhumi Suite Hotel

Pricing: Start from 2,160 Baht per night

Address: 1675/1 Soi Latkrabang 11/13 Latkrabang Road Latkrabang Bangkok 10520

With only 4 km away from the airport, this hotel is perfect for a short trip or a layover. Not only that, it is also only 2 km from Hua Ta Khe Market and is close to the Prawet Burirom River, where you can go to experience a part of Thai culture or just relax. And the best part is that it provides a free shuttle to and from the airport. Further, the rooms at Suvarnabhumi Suite Hotel are spacious and well-appointed with a modern design and equipped with a flat-screen TV and a minibar.

Additionally, there is a fitness centre available for guests who want to stay active during their stay. The hotel also has a restaurant that serves a variety of dishes, including both Thai and international cuisine.

Suvarnabhumi Ville Airport Hotel

Pricing: Start from 950 Baht per night

Address: 9 9 หมู่ 7 King Kaeo Rd, Racha Thewa, Bang Phli District, Samut Prakan 10540

A perfect place for a short break on your layover trip as this hotel provides guests (for a short time between 6am to 6pm) with a 50% discount on room rates on the hotel website with a stay of no more than 5 hours.

Further, the swimming pool at the hotel also provides a refreshing escape from the Bangkok heat after a day of visiting the nearby Wat Lan Boon temple and fish sanctuary. Moreover, has a stunning view of the places around, so if you are a sight-seer definitely check this place out.

Canalis Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel

Pricing: Start from 1,800 Baht per night

Address: 1599, 1 Lat Krabang Rd, Khwaeng Lat Krabang, Lat Krabang, Bangkok 10520

This hotel is an excellent choice for travellers needing accommodation close to the airport. The hotel provides a complimentary shuttle service, making it easy to reach. This chic airport hotel is situated on a street packed with shops and restaurants so no worrying about where to get the food. It is also only 5 km from the Wat Lat Krabang temple and 6 km from the Siam Serpentarium Museum. This is a perfect place for a lavish stay in a well-designed and spacious room with amenities like an outdoor swimming pool, a well-equipped gym, and an on-site restaurant that serves delicious Thai and international cuisine, providing a convenient dining option.

At Residence Suvarnabhumi Hotel

Pricing: Start from 1,350 Baht per night

Address: 458/4-8 Soi Lat Krabang 24/1, Lat Krabang, Bangkok 10520

Close to the King Rama IX Park, this hotel has a pleasant decor and rooms that have a cozy ambience. The staff at the hotel is very friendly, helpful, and attentive. From check-in to check-out, they provided excellent service and are ready to assist with any queries or requests. Also, they are knowledgeable about the local area and so can provide helpful recommendations and directions.

This hotel is perfect if travelling with a family as it has an indoor play area for children while the parents can either prioritize their self-care at the soon-opening spa and massage or have fun with the whole family at the outdoor swimming pool.

The Park Nine Suvarnabhumi

Pricing: Start from 2,075 Baht per night

Address: 599,599/1, Lat Krabang, Bangkok 10520

Only 2 km from the Prawet Burirom canal, this hotel has tons of amenities that one could enjoy after a day out visiting the Kwan-Riam Floating Market. Including a sauna, a fitness centre, and an outdoor saltwater pool. A stylish cafe, a sushi restaurant, sophisticated international dining, and a poolside bar where you can enjoy fruit juices and cold fare while cooling off in the water during the day.

The clean and modern rooms have plush beds and pillows that are so inviting and ensure a restful sleep. If you are looking for a free shuttle to and from the airport and a luxurious stay, this is the hotel for you.

These are the 5 amazing hotels near Suvarnabhumi Airport. They all have distinctive attributes and provide excellent value for your money. So if you’re looking for a place to stay near the airport, be sure to check out one of these hotels.

