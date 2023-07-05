Verbal abuse of Singaporean tourist leads to Phuket van driver being fined 1,000 baht

Photo courtesy of The Phuket News.

In a show of justice for tourists in Phuket, a 47 year old van driver who verbally abused a tourist last Sunday has been legally reprimanded. The driver was imposed with a fine of 1,000 baht by the local court for frightening others with the use of threat (intimidation).

In an online statement, Phuket Provincial Police revealed that the driver, Poramet, met his charge of causing terror by threats head-on and confessed in court. According to Section 78 of the Criminal Code, as relayed by the police, his straightforward confession helped him cut his sentence by half. However, it remains unclear whether the fine of 1,000 baht was imposed before or after this reduction in his punishment.

Interestingly, the police did not refer to Poramet by his name in their official statement, but simply as “Mr Boy,” claiming this was an intentional measure to avoid revealing his identity. The police statement reveals that Poramet had a verbal spat tussle with Faris Bin Abdulkadir, a 35 year old Singaporean tourist, on the bustling Ratsada Road in Phuket Town last Sunday. This altercation took place in front of a local coffee shop, reported The Phuket News.

Abdulkadir was travelling with 10 other passengers from the Pack-Up Hotel in Krabi to Phuket in Poramet’s van. Requesting a drop-off at the Grand Supicha City Hotel, where he had secured a reservation, Abdulkadir was met with Poramet’s refusal.

According to Poramet, the drop-off service only extended to the Phuket Town area. To be left at Grand Supicha City Hotel, Abdulkadir would have to cough up an extra 100 baht. The driver claimed that Abdulkadir’s uncooperative behaviour and discourteous demeanour during the journey triggered the verbal spat incident.

The Grand Supicha City Hotel, a well-known establishment located on Narisorn Road near the historic government quarter in Phuket Town, is a mere kilometre’s walk away from Ratsada Road, where the incident transpired.

Phuket Provincial Police confirmed that Poramet still retains a valid driving licence. They have handed over all the information related to the verbal incident to the Krabi Land Transport Office, and any further actions will be taken in accordance with their jurisdiction and authority.