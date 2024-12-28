Thai health ministry warns against fake medical certificates

Published: 13:04, 28 December 2024
Thai health ministry warns against fake medical certificates
Photo courtesy of CDC Archive

The Thai Ministry of Public Health has issued a stern warning to medical facilities against issuing fake medical certificates to foreign workers. Such actions could result in severe penalties, including a maximum two-year prison sentence and a 40,000 baht fine.

Phanuwat Panket, Director-General of the Department of Health Service Support (HSS), expressed concerns about potential malpractice by hospitals in issuing medical certificates without conducting actual health examinations. He has instructed legal and regulatory officers to closely monitor and rigorously inspect private healthcare facilities. According to HSS, issuing false medical certificates not only constitutes a legal violation but also poses significant public health risks by potentially exacerbating the spread of infectious diseases.

“I urge all healthcare operators and administrators to exercise strict oversight and prevent the issuance of false medical certificates. Any facility found guilty of such malpractice will be in violation of the Medical Facilities Act of 1998, which prohibits falsifying medical treatment documents.”

The penalties for such violations include up to two years of imprisonment, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both, as stipulated in Section 73 of the Act.

Akom Pradit Suwann, Deputy Director-General of HSS, further elaborated on the measures to ensure the integrity of health examinations for foreign nationals. Medical facilities that wish to provide health check-ups for foreigners must seek additional approval from HSS or the provincial public health office. They are required to adhere to the standards outlined in the Ministry of Public Health’s 2024 regulations on foreign health examinations.

Thai health ministry warns against fake medical certificates | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

For off-site health examinations, facilities must notify the relevant authorities at least 10 days in advance, using the designated form SP.T.1. Should the health examination reveal any diseases that are grounds for immigration prohibition or classified as dangerous communicable diseases under the relevant laws, the medical facility is obligated to report the findings to the corresponding government agency, reported KhaoSod.

Non-compliance with these legal requirements constitutes a breach of the Medical Facilities Act of 1998, carrying penalties of up to one year in prison, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both, according to Section 35 (4) in conjunction with Section 65. Additionally, administrative measures may be enforced, including the temporary closure of the facility.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

