Motorcyclist fatally shot in Chon Buri, police search for suspect

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 11:35, 28 December 2024| Updated: 11:35, 28 December 2024
A young man was fatally shot whilst riding a motorcycle in Chon Buri, leaving him dead on the spot. Initially, locals mistook the accident for a collision with a dog due to the loud noise. However, their suspicions were confirmed when they heard gunfire and witnessed a pickup truck speed away from the scene.

The incident took place at approximately 9pm along a dimly lit road in the Ban Nong Sai-Nong Phrao area, Village 3, Mon Nang subdistrict, Phanat Nikhom district, Chon Buri province. Deputy Inspector Khemanat Suki of Phanat Nikhom Police Station was alerted to the discovery of a man’s body beside a cassava field. The man, later identified as 38 year old Tibet, had been shot and killed. Local police, including Police Colonel Thammarat Akrachaiyapong and investigators, arrived promptly at the scene alongside rescue units.

At the scene, a green and black Honda MSX motorcycle was found next to the deceased, who lay on his back. Dressed in a black long-sleeved shirt and wearing a helmet, Tibet had sustained a gunshot wound to the left temple. Nearby, a single bullet casing was discovered on the road.

Witnesses from the local community reported hearing an initial loud sound, similar to a vehicle hitting a dog, followed by the noise of the motorcycle crashing. Shortly after, they heard four to five gunshots. A pickup truck was observed parked on the road, and as the sound of gunfire ceased, the truck quickly fled the scene. Due to the darkness, residents could not determine the truck’s colour. Assuming an accident had occurred, they approached the site, only to find the victim covered in blood, confirming their fears of a fatality. They immediately called the police.

Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage to identify the suspect’s vehicle. Initial investigations suggest the motive might be personal conflict. Officials plan to interview those close to the victim to uncover any potential motives and are actively pursuing leads to apprehend the perpetrator.

The victim’s body has been transported to a hospital for a thorough autopsy before being returned to the family for religious rites. The investigation is ongoing as police work tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice.

Residents of the area are urged to provide any information that could assist in the investigation, reported KhaoSod.

