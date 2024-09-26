Laem Chabang: Thai customs seize 1.4 tonnes of cannabis

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Laem Chabang customs officials have dealt a massive blow to an international drug smuggling operation, seizing over 1.4 tonnes of cannabis valued at a staggering 25 million baht before it could be illegally shipped to the UK. The bust comes as part of Thailand’s heightened crackdown on smuggling to safeguard its global trade reputation.

Direk Kacharak, Director of Laem Chabang Port Customs, revealed the successful operation yesterday, stating that increased surveillance played a critical role. Thai police collaborated closely with the Seaport Interdiction Task Force (SITF) and the UNODC-WCO Container Control Programme (CCP), alongside the UK’s Border Force, to target suspicious exports.

The investigation kicked off when customs officers flagged two shipments bound for the UK. Upon detailed inspection on September 11, officials discovered that a consignment falsely declared as rubber fitness mats was hiding 153.3 kilogrammes of cannabis cleverly concealed in wooden crates.

This haul alone was worth 5 million baht. Days later, a second shipment declared as fabric gloves were inspected on September 16, revealing an even larger find: 1.3 tonnes of compressed cannabis, cannabis flowers, and pre-rolled joints, valued at 20 million baht.

“The smugglers thought they could outsmart us with falsified documentation, but our teams are always vigilant.”

The culprits now face severe charges under Thailand’s Customs Act and the Traditional Thai Medicine Wisdom Protection and Promotion Act, reported Pattaya Mail.

While cannabis has been decriminalised in Thailand, it remains heavily regulated, especially for export. In the UK, however, it remains a Class B drug, with smugglers facing up to 14 years in prison.

