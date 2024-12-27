Thailand’s top destinations gear up for new year surge

Published: 14:52, 27 December 2024
Thailand's top destinations gear up for new year surge
A jaw-dropping wave of tourists is set to descend on Thailand’s favourite hotspots this new year, with Phuket leading the charge and Chiang Mai hot on its heels. Here’s how the Land of Smiles is gearing up for the festive frenzy.

Phuket is bracing for an influx of over 230,000 visitors between December 28 and January 1, projected to inject nearly 8 billion baht into the island’s economy.

“Tourists are expected to spend an average of 35,000 baht each, with daily expenses hitting 9,000 baht,” revealed Lertchai Wangtrakuldee, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) Phuket office.

With hotel occupancy soaring beyond 80%, the island’s new year celebrations promise to be nothing short of spectacular.

Major events include countdown parties, dazzling fireworks, concerts, and even a coffee festival. To ease travel woes, TAT Phuket has rolled out a public transport campaign promoting electric vehicles and buses, aiming to curb congestion and enhance visitor experiences.

Meanwhile, Phuket is also targeting younger audiences by giving traditional year-end spiritual activities a modern twist—art toys will now feature alongside revered temple traditions. The island is attracting an increasing number of Australians, and Saudi Arabia has emerged as a promising new market.

Up north, Chiang Mai Airport is gearing up to handle 33,000 passengers a day, a 22% rise from last year. With 205 daily flights expected during the holiday period, Wing commander Ronnakorn Chalermsanyakorn, the airport’s general manager, has bolstered security and urged travellers to allow extra time for check-ins, reported Bangkok Post.

From Phuket’s sunny shores to Chiang Mai’s cool mountains, Thailand’s top destinations are ready to ring in 2024 with a tourist boom.

In related news, traffic congestion has begun as people return home for the new year celebrations. Roads across Saraburi, particularly Phahonyothin and Route 304, are seeing increased volumes of vehicles, prompting traffic police to expedite the flow towards the gateway to Isaan.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

