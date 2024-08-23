Thai police seize crystal meth stash hidden in cement ware

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thai police scored a major win against international drug traffickers after uncovering a massive stash of crystal methamphetamine (Ice) hidden in decorative cement items at Bangkok Port. The drug bust was carried out by the Seaport Interdiction Task Force (SITF) on Wednesday, August 21.

During a routine inspection at the Khlong Toei district, officers stumbled upon two suspicious boxes in a shipment destined for Taiwan. The boxes, which appeared to contain innocent cement items like animal stucco dolls and decorative fountains, were anything but ordinary. Hidden inside the cement figures was a staggering 30.5 kilogrammes of crystal meth, with an estimated street value of 30.5 million baht.

The seized drugs have since been handed over to the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB), where a full investigation is now underway to trace the masterminds behind this sophisticated smuggling operation.

Customs spokesperson Panthong Loykulanan highlighted the growing complexity of drug trafficking tactics, stressing the need for meticulous inspections and close collaboration with both domestic and international agencies.

“Traffickers are becoming increasingly creative in their methods, making it essential for our officers to remain vigilant.”

The Customs Department’s records reveal the staggering scale of the drug problem, with 126 smuggling cases valued at over 900 million baht reported between October 1 and August 22, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, immigration officials in Thailand, in collaboration with other agencies, snagged two Taiwanese nationals in a high-stakes cannabis smuggling operation. The suspects were arrested in Bangkok’s Bang Rak and Din Daeng districts and now face serious charges for planning to export a controlled drug without permission and overstaying their visas.

In other news, police apprehended a significant drug haul of six million methamphetamine (meth) pills and 365 kilogrammes of Ice in Pathum Thani after the traffickers stopped for a meal. Following a tip-off, police tracked a drug smuggling gang transporting a large quantity of narcotics from Mae Fah Luang and Mae Chan districts in Chiang Rai province.