Police seize six million crystal meth pills in Pathum Thani bust

Police apprehended a significant drug haul of six million methamphetamine (meth) pills and 365 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine (Ice) in Pathum Thani after the traffickers stopped for a meal.

The operation was led by Kittirat Phanphet, Deputy Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, and Samran Nuanma, Assistant Commissioner-General.

Following a tip-off, police tracked a drug smuggling gang transporting a large quantity of narcotics from Mae Fah Luang and Mae Chan districts in Chiang Rai province. Surveillance revealed a convoy of three vehicles—a white Hino truck and two Toyota trucks—moving systematically with one vehicle scouting the route and another following closely. The convoy travelled through Chiang Rai, Phayao, Phrae, Uttaradit, and Sukhothai provinces.

The Special Operations Division (SOD) team followed the convoy until they found all three vehicles parked along Bang Bua Thong-Bang Phun road in Ban Mai, Mueang district, Pathum Thani province, where the occupants were dining at a grilled pork buffet restaurant. Officers then approached and conducted searches on the vehicles, discovering 60 sacks containing a mix of six million meth pills and 365 kilogrammes of Ice.

During interrogation, one of the suspects admitted that the drugs were to be delivered in Nonthaburi and Pathum Thani provinces. The suspect further disclosed that they were hired for 500,000 baht, having already received an initial payment of 100,000 baht. Heavy rain prompted them to stop for the meal, leading to their eventual capture.

“We received reliable intelligence regarding this significant drug shipment. The meticulous planning and swift action of our team resulted in a successful operation.”

Police have charged all six individuals involved and have taken them into custody for further investigation, reported KhaoSod.

