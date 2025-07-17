Thai House passes amnesty bills but snubs lese majeste cases

Critics say exclusion of royal defamation cases deepens political divides, undermines calls for real reconciliation

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
July 17, 2025
Thai House passes amnesty bills but snubs lese majeste cases
Thailand’s lower house approved three Promote Peaceful Society amnesty bills in their first readings yesterday, but rejected two others backed by the People’s Party and civil society networks, sparking criticism for excluding those charged under the kingdom’s harsh royal defamation laws.

The passed bills, tabled by MPs from the United Thai Nation (UTN), Klatham, and Bhumjaithai parties, garnered overwhelming support. UTN MP Wichai Sutsawat’s bill passed with 299 votes and 172 abstentions. Klatham MP Preeda Boonplerng’s draft received 311 votes, and BJT leader Anutin Charnvirakul’s proposal passed with just three objections.

In contrast, the People’s Party’s “Amnesty for Political Offences Bill” was rejected by 319 MPs, while the “People’s Amnesty Bill,” supported by 36,723 public signatories and activist Poonsuk Poonsukcharoen, was voted down 306 to 149.

All three approved drafts exclude lese majeste (Section 112) charges, a key sticking point that critics argue undermines true reconciliation. A 32-member committee will now study the bills further, using UTN’s draft as the lead version.

UTN’s Wichai insisted the bill is “not designed to benefit the PDRC,” referring to the People’s Democratic Reform Committee, whose protests helped trigger the 2014 coup. He stressed the aim is national harmony, not political favouritism.

However, Yingcheep Atchanont of iLaw slammed the exclusion of royal defamation cases.

“Passing an amnesty law for one’s group while labelling others for life doesn’t build a peaceful society,” he said.

BJT MP Paradorn Prisnanantakul defended the omission, claiming that including Section 112 would provoke unrest.

“We believe these offenders can seek a pardon,” he said.

Screenshot from Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut Facebook video

People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut vowed to keep pushing for a more inclusive bill.

“If the final version fails to address all sides, we won’t support it.”

Bangkok MP Sasinan Thamnithinan said their proposal was “misunderstood” and deserved a fair hearing, reported Bangkok Post.

On Facebook, Progressive Movement’s Pannika Wanich criticised the outcome.

“This isn’t amnesty, it’s injustice dressed as reconciliation,” she wrote. “Real peace comes from fairness, not selective forgiveness.”

Photo of Pannika Wanich courtesy of Matichon

