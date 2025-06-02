Man in Khon Kaen confesses to grandmother’s murder after argument

Confession stuns locals as family bond unravels in devastating twist

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 49 year old man has confessed to killing his 87 year old grandmother, whom he had been caring for, following an argument. The incident occurred in Khon Kaen province, where the victim had recently adopted him as her son and left him all her property.

Today, June 2, Police Colonel Chalit Morakotsriwan, along with his team and Deputy Police Colonel Saksit Saesombat from Phra Yuen Police Station, apprehended the suspect, Singha, at his home in Mueang Phra Yuen, Khon Kaen. The police were informed of a suspicious death at a house in Kham Pom subdistrict the previous night.

Upon arrival, the police discovered the body of Boonma on a bamboo bed in her two-storey wooden house. She had deep wounds on her forehead and left cheek and a bruised eye socket.

Singha, her grandson, initially claimed to have found her face down in the bathroom, believing she had fallen and hit her head. He explained he had washed and moved her to the bed, but when she did not wake, he informed the residents, thinking she had died from a fall.

However, the autopsy results suggested otherwise. The wounds indicated that she had been attacked rather than accidentally injured. Investigations revealed no history of substance abuse involving Singha.

Residents shared that Boonma had adopted Singha and transferred her wealth to him. She had sold land, giving him significant financial support. Singha and Boonma had lived together for years, even after his wife left with their child five years ago.

Grandmother murder

Residents also reported that Boonma, who was disabled, had been physically abused by Singha, though not severely until the night of her death. That evening, Boonma had sought help from neighbours, claiming Singha had hit her.

Shortly after, he took her back home, avoiding surveillance cameras. Residents heard two thuds followed by Boonma’s cries, which soon fell silent. Later, Singha announced that she had died in the bathroom, prompting the neighbours to call the police.

Initially denying any wrongdoing, Singha later confessed, citing frustration with his grandmother’s complaints and his own irritability following his wife’s departure. He admitted to hitting Boonma multiple times with a stone, leading to her death. He then attempted to cover up the crime by cleaning her body and staging the scene to appear as an accidental fall, reported KhaoSod.

Singha now faces charges of murder and concealment of a body to obscure the cause of death. He has been taken into custody for further investigation and legal proceedings.

