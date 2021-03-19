Thai PM receives 3 finger salutes for his birthday from “well – wishers” | Thaiger

Thailand
Thai PM receives 3 finger salutes for his birthday from “well – wishers”
Thailand’s PM is celebrating his birthday with “well – wishers” displaying the 3 finger salute to his motorcade. The pro-democracy demonstrators didn’t hold back their displays of discontent as his motorcade made its way to the Government House. The Dern Thalu Fah, or Walk Through the Sky, demonstration group used loud speakers as they shouted, “Prayut, get out! Down with feudalism, long live the people!” along with demanding the controversial lese majeste law to be abolished.
Pm Prayut arrived at the Government House to chair the meeting of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, in which it is expected to make a decision on Songkran Festival activities, as well as new Covid-19 risk assessments of the Kingdom’s provinces.
But high-ranking military officers and government officials bombed the expected meeting with best wishes for the PM, who in turn, handed out luang Pu Thuad and Ajarn Thim amulets to his fans, along with temperature measuring devices.
The CCSA meeting has long been anticipated as its results could give the “go ahead” for certain activities to be planned in advance for Songkran. Just now, however, the traditional activity of water splashing for the Thai New Year has been banned over concerns of the Covid virus spreading.
Pattaya bar and business owners are also anxiously awaiting the CCSA’s decision on whether Chon Buri province will be downgraded to a “green” zone, which would allow such establishments to stay open past midnight. In pre-Covid times, Pattaya fell under special administrative zones, which allowed businesses to skirt the normal law of closing at midnight.
But, due to the second wave of Covid and the Emergency Decree, businesses in the tourist-laden city have had to close down, with owners saying it hurt their revenues. As of now, the CCSA has renewed the Emergency Decree, dashing hopes of such bar and business owners seeing later closing times.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Politics
Myanmar military unfazed by looming sanctions
Myanmar’s military is unfazed by looming sanctions with generals saying they are ready to withstand being isolated by the international world. UN special envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener says at least 38 more people have been killed as of today with thousands fleeing an industrial suburb of Yangon after 40 people were killed there on last Sunday. Residents also report that several factories were set on fire.
Schraner Burgener urged countries to “take very strong measures” to restore democracy in Myanmar. And, after warning Myanmar’s deputy military chief Soe Win, of strong sanctions and isolation from some countries, he allegedly responded with little concern, according to Chiang Rai Times.
“The answer was: ‘We are used to sanctions, and we survived’,” she told reporters in New York. “When I also warned they will go in an isolation, the answer was: ‘We have to learn to walk with only few friends’.”
Western countries, including the United States, Britain, Canada and the European Union, are considering sanctions against Myanmar, with some already carrying them out in an effort to freeze out assets.
The UN Security Council has also criticised the junta, but have not condemned its actions because of China and Russia’s reluctance to get involved. Historically, they have been allies of the Myanmar government, and view the current state of emergency as part of Myanmar’s internal affairs. But Schraner Burgener points to the current instability as affecting more than just Myanmar.
“I hope that they recognise that it’s not only an internal affair, it hits the stability of the region.”
“Clearly, in my view, the tactic was now to investigate NLD people to put them in prison. At the end the NLD will be banned and then they have a new election, where they want to win, and then that they can continue to be in power.”
The military took over the government on February 1 in a coup citing the democratic elections of last November were fraudulent. Those elections saw the National League For Democracy, in which nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi aligned herself, winning in a landslide victory. Since the coup, Suu Kyi was arrested and detained on multiple charges, along with other top members of the NLD.
“Today we have young people who lived in freedom for 10 years, they have social media, and they are well organized and very determined. They don’t want to go back in a dictatorship and in isolation.”
Soe Win allegedly told Schraner Burgener in a letter that, “after a year they want to have another election.”
Schraner Burgener says that she believes the military is suprised by the backlash against the coup as it has received widespread international condemnation. But that hasn’t stopped the junta from cracking down against anti-coup demonstrators, with today being the deadliest day yet since the February 1 coup.
Meanwhile, The Royal Thai Army is planning to set up refugee camps in the provinces of Ranong and Chumphon to help house those fleeing the escalating violence in Myanmar.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Politics
UK now advising its citizens to leave Myanmar in wake of escalating coup violence
After increasing violence in Myanmar, Britain is now advising its citizens to get out of the country virtually at the same time an UN expert is saying that the military is likely committing “crimes against humanity.”
Military authorities are allegedly resorting to murdering protesters, even targetting rescue workers in the process. UN expert, Thomas Andrews, says at least 70 people have been killed since the protests started after the military regime took over the nation in a coup, claiming that last November’s democratic elections were fraudulent.
Britain, the country’s former colonial ruler, is warning that “political tension and unrest are widespread since the military takeover and levels of violence are rising.”
The country is “controlled by a murderous, illegal regime” that was likely committing “crimes against humanity.”
He went on to say that the crimes likely include “acts of murder, enforced disappearance, persecution, torture” carried out with “the knowledge of senior leadership.”
He says that there is clear evidence that the junta’s crimes were “widespread” and part of a “coordinated campaign” but stresses that only the court of law can determine such offences. His statements echo the UN as they recently condemned the Myanmar military, which has allegedly arrested over 2,000 people in connection to the anti-coup protests.
Thursday saw at least 9 protesters killed in different parts of the country, some even being shot in the head, with 1 rescue worker stating that he couldn’t even pick up a 30 year old’s deceased body over fears of being hurt.
Even more disturbing is the number of organisations that are zoning in on the revelations being made by the UN. An Amnesty International report has accused the military of using “battlefield weapons” on unarmed protesters and carrying out premeditated murders. The group says the use of firearms, which include sniper guns and semi-automatic rifles, against the protesters “completely inappropriate for use in policing protests.”
The military has defended its takeover by alleging that last year’s democratic elections were fraudulent, but didn’t give any evidence. The coup on February 1 saw nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, detained and facing criminal charges of owning unlicensed walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus restrictions by staging a campaign event in 2020. Other members of her National League for Democracy group, which won the elections in a landslide, have been detained as well.
Now, the junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun, is accusing Suu Kyi of corruption by saying that she accepted US $600,000 illegally along with more than 11 kilogrammes of gold from the detained Chief Minister of Rangoon.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Freedom House downgrades Thailand to “not free”
US based Freedom House, a democracy advocacy group, has downgraded Thailand from being “partly free” to “not free” in its latest global rankings. The Freedom in the World 2021 report released this week assigned Thailand a total score of 30 out of 100, dropping from 32 out of 100 in the previous survey conducted in 2019.
Before, Thailand was deemed “not free” in the years of 2017 and 2018, but then was upgraded after elections were held after 5 years of military rule. But, the NGO has deemed the election process to be flawed.
The reasoning for the current downgrade is partly due to the court-ordered dissolution of the Future Forward Party in 2020 and the recent crackdown on pro-democracy groups, which have seen young students being charged with lese majeste, or defaming the monarchy, which is a crime in Thailand. As for the elections that were considered as flawed by Freedom House, the NGO issued a statement explaining their take on the supposedly democratic process.
“The results, announced 6 weeks after the polls, were tainted by irregularities, with ballots ‘lost’, and initial vote tallies changed. Additionally, the formula for distributing party seats was altered after the election in order to reduce seats won by opposition parties and redistribute them to military-aligned parties.”
The report also noted that “a combination of democratic deterioration and frustrations over the role of the monarchy” had provoked the country’s largest anti-government demonstrations in a decade.
“In response to these youth-led protests, the regime resorted to familiar authoritarian tactics, including arbitrary arrests, intimidation, lèse-majesté charges, and harassment of activists.”
“Freedom of the press is constrained, due process is not guaranteed, and there is impunity for crimes committed against activists.”
Freedom House rates countries based on 10 political rights issues and 15 civil liberties issues. It gave Thailand 5 out of 40 for political rights and 25 out of 60 for civil liberties in 2020.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
