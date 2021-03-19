image
image
Songkran

No splashing at Songkran, traditional activities must follow disease control measures – CCSA

Thaiger

Published 

23 seconds ago

 on 

No splashing at Songkran, traditional activities must follow disease control measures – CCSA | Thaiger
Photo by Arisa Chattasa for Unsplash

No splashing or water gun fights will be allowed during next month’s Songkran festivities celebrating the Thai New Year. In the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration meeting today chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, officials decided to prohibit water splashing and foam parties as well as other close contact activities like the powdering of faces with chalk. They say the restriction’s on Thailand’s most popular holiday is an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Traditional activities will still be allowed, as long as people abide by strict disease control measures, according to deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA daily update in English. He says specific details on the restrictions will be announced at a later date.

“Instead, Songkran activities this year will focus on the traditional aspects of the festival such as merit making, such as sprinkling water on Buddha statues, pouring water on the palms, on the hands of the elderly… and asking for their blessings.”

Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

CCSA to decide Songkran rules today

Maya Taylor

Published

5 hours ago

on

Friday, March 19, 2021

By

CCSA to decide Songkran rules today | Thaiger
PHOTO: Lim CK on Flickr

Thailand’s Public Health Minister says the government’s Covid-19 task force will meet today to decide what this year’s Songkran celebrations will look like. While a ban on inter-provincial travel is not expected, Anutin Charnvirakul says provincial governors will impose health screening protocols on those moving between provinces.

“We are now on the last lap. Covid-19 vaccines have already arrived and everyone will get the vaccine. Next year, we will be able to have fun again. Therefore, we need to cooperate like we did last year. Last year, Thailand went 6 to 7 months without new cases of Covid-19. But when Thailand had performed well in disease control and news of vaccines emerged, a new surge of infections struck. However, the public health system is still efficient enough to bring new transmissions under control.”

Anutin says measures will be based on the colour-coding that categorises areas based on infection rates. With Bangkok and the central province of Samut Sakhon now designated orange zones, there are no longer any red provinces in the country. When asked if green provinces would be allowed to indulge in Songkran water fights, he says this is one of the decisions the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration will make today.

According to a Bangkok Post report, the CCSA will also discuss a further easing of restrictions on international arrivals. The mandatory quarantine period has already been reduced from 14 days to 10, or 7, in the case of vaccinated travellers.

Anutin says the CCSA will today consider a proposal to cut quarantine even further for vaccinated arrivals. If international travellers have received 2 doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, and if they test negative for the virus, the 7 day quarantine could be cut to 5 or even 3 days. Anutin adds that vaccinated arrivals may even be exempt from quarantine, but this move would require the input of medical experts.

Referring to Thailand’s own vaccination programme, the Health Minister says the PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha, has ordered a rapid and safe national vaccine rollout.

“I can confirm there will be enough vaccines for all. Vaccines won’t be in short supply any longer. Vaccines from Sinovac have already arrived and in the next few months AstraZeneca vaccines produced in Thailand will be available at 10 million doses a month. The DDC will try to achieve the broadest possible distribution of vaccine.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

CCSA Update: 92 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death

Thaiger

Published

21 hours ago

on

Thursday, March 18, 2021

By

CCSA Update: 92 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ศูนย์ข้อมูล COVID-19

92 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 1,028 active Covid-19 cases. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 27,494 coronavirus infections and 89 deaths.

A 65 year old cancer patient in Samut Sakhon died after testing positive Covid-19. During an examination on March 8, tests found the cancer had spread to his lungs and he was admitted to a hospital. The man also had a high fever and fatigue. He died that day. Medical examiners later tested the man’s body for Covid-19 and the results came out positive for the virus.

The CCSA also released details on a death announced yesterday. They say an 88 year old man in Bangkok died after testing positive for Covid-19. He had underlying conditions of diabetes, high blood pressure, hyperlipidemia and chronic kidney disease. On February 20, the man had symptoms of a dry cough. He went to the hospital a week later with symptoms of fatigue and low oxygen levels. He tested positive for Covid-19 on March 1 and was immediately put on a respirator.

Out of the 92 cases reported today, 64 cases were contracted at high risk areas including Samut Sakhon, Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Prakan and Mukdahan.

Proactive testing detected 14 cases in Samut Sakhon, Phetchaburi, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom and Bangkok.

The other 14 cases were detected in quarantine for those travelling to Thailand from overseas.

CCSA Update: 92 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death | News by Thaiger

Business

Civil Aviation Authority to consider airlines’ requests to ease some Covid measures

Maya Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

Thursday, March 18, 2021

By

Civil Aviation Authority to consider airlines’ requests to ease some Covid measures | Thaiger
PHOTO: Anna Zvereva on Flickr

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has singled out 8 Thai airlines it still has faith in and believes will stay afloat. The CAAT says that without the Covid-19 crisis, none of the carriers risked going bankrupt and the tough financial situation they find themselves in is solely due to the pandemic.

The Bangkok Post reports that the 8 airlines, which are all registered in the Kingdom, are Thai Airways, Thai Smile, Nok Air, AirAsia X, VietJet Air, Thai Lion Air, Asia Atlantic Airlines and City Airways. The CAAT has met with the airlines, who have requested the easing of 4 regulations in order to help them survive the financial crisis. Suttipong Kongpool from the CAAT says the authority has agreed to consider the requests.

One of the rules the airlines want dropped is the stipulation that shuttle buses taking passengers to and from aircraft can only have a maximum of 70% occupancy. The airlines say the rule is impossible to adhere to, given that there are not enough buses available. They also want an extension to the short-term permission that allows them to modify passenger planes to accommodate cargo. That permission is set to expire at the end of this month, but the airlines are calling for an extension of 3 months.

Carriers are also currently required to give 4 weeks’ notice if they need to cancel a scheduled flight. They are asking to have the notification period reduced to 2 weeks, pointing out that passengers are waiting until nearly the last minute to book flights.

Suttipong says the airlines have also asked that international arrivals be allowed to connect freely to domestic flights. However, he says that request would have to be approved by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

