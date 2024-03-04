Thai pilot turns midwife to deliver baby on Taiwan to Bangkok flight

In a tale straight out of a gripping Hollywood movie, a Thai airline pilot stepped up to the plate as the heroic Bruce Willis/John McClane-type protagonist to deliver a baby after a pregnant mother went into labour on a flight from Taiwan to Bangkok.

The courageous Thai pilot, Jakarin Sararnrakskul, reportedly lacked medical training beyond basic first aid but he took to his new role as a midwife like a duck to water, to deliver a beautiful baby boy

With nearly two decades of piloting experience, Jakarin was at the helm of a four-hour VietJet Airbus A320 flight from Taipei to Bangkok on Friday, February 23, when the emergency unfolded. Responding to the cabin crew’s alert, he left the cockpit, leaving his female co-pilot to navigate the aircraft, and rushed to assist the woman in Labour.

Upon reaching her side, Jakarin found the woman in active labour. Despite never having delivered a baby in his 18 years as a pilot, he successfully delivered the child while the plane remained thousands of feet in the air.

Paramedics awaited the aircraft upon its arrival in Bangkok, Thailand, ensuring the safety and health of both mother and baby.

Reflecting on the extraordinary event, Sararnrakskul expressed pride in his ability to bring a new life into the world, delighting eager reporters with the heartwarming outcome.

“He will be able to tell everyone for the rest of his life that he was born in the air.

“I feel so proud that I could help to bring him into the world.”

Sararnrakskul mentioned that the crew affectionately dubbed the baby “Sky” in recognition of his dramatic and tumultuous birth onboard the aircraft, reported Yahoo.

The pilot did not disclose whether he possessed any medical qualifications or background.