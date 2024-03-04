Indian man escapes after hitting Thai boy with motorcycle on footpath

Photo via Channel 7

An Indian man finally surrendered to police and paid 5,000 baht in compensation after he hit a six year old Thai boy with a motorcycle on a footpath in the Lat Krabang district of Bangkok on February 29.

A Thai mother sought help from Channel 7 after her son suffered a bruise on his cheek in a motorcycle accident on the footpath but the foreigner refused to take responsibility. The foreigner allegedly told the mother over the phone that he did not remember the accident, insisting he never hit anyone.

The mother revealed the incident to the media, recounting that she had taken her son and daughter to a barbershop in Lat Krabang. As they exited the shop at approximately 7.20pm, the boy was struck by a speeding foreigner on a motorbike while on the footpath.

CCTV camera footage from the shop showed that the boy was screaming in pain, and his mother and her daughter were in shock. The scream prompted the barber to rush out to check on the accident.

The mother said she exchanged phone numbers with the foreign man to discuss compensation. The foreign man left the scene quickly after the accident. The mother called him at around 7.30pm on the same day but he pretended not to remember anything about the accident.

The mother decided to report the matter to the Chorakaenoi Police Station and news outlets to seek justice for her son. The boy reportedly suffered a minor injury and has already recovered.

The foreign motorcycle rider surrendered himself to police on March 2. He was identified as a 35 year old Indian man but his name was not released. The Indian man negotiated with the Thai mother and eventually paid the family 5,000 baht in compensation.

Police said they had not yet filed charges against the Indian man, pending the results of a medical examination at Lat Krabang Hospital. Officers planned to summon the Indian man back to the police station today, March 4.

Aside from hitting the boy, the Indian man could also be charged with violating traffic laws by riding a motorcycle on the footpath. The charge results in a fine of up to 2,000 baht.