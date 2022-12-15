Thai navy officer arrested for drug smuggling in Isaan

A Thai navy officer was arrested in the Sattahip district of Chon Buri after the police found he was involved in a drug smuggling ring in the Isaan province of Nong Khai.

The president of the Help Crime Victim Club, Atchariya Ruangrattanapong, filed a complaint to the commissioner of the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) on October 25 pointing out that a number of sailors were colluding with a drug trafficking gang from a neighbouring country.

Autchariya revealed that the dishonest officers served a marine unit that reportedly maintained peace and order along the Mekong River.

RTN spokesperson Pokklong Montartparin later confirmed on October 28 that Petty Officer First Class Anuchit Malihom, one of the officers from the marine unit at Mekong River, was allegedly involved with the drug gang.

Pokklong made known that Anuchit was mentioned in a chatbox involving a drug dealer from a neighbouring country, that the officer was found facilitating suspects to import narcotics into Thailand, and allowing the gang to escape arrest from the kingdom into a neighbouring country.

Under questioning, Anuchit blamed another 29 year old sailor, Petty Officer First Class Kittikorn Pontaisong, for being involved in his criminal activities. Anuchit was temporarily released after he promised to provide more evidence. However, he fled and is still on the run.

Meanwhile, Kittikorn was arrested yesterday, December 14, in the Sattahip district of Chon Buri. He was taken to Tha Bor Police Station in Nong Khai and charged with violating the Narcotic Act, Section 15, by possessing, importing, exporting, or distributing drug category 1 (methamphetamine) and 2 (ketamine) into the kingdom for sale, causing dissemination among residents, and affecting security and safety of the country.

Kittikorn faces life imprisonment and a fine of up to 5 million baht.

Police are still searching for the missing Anuchit.