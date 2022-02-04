Thai navy lieutenant arrested for allegedly installing cameras in women’s bathroom

The 54 year old Lieutenant Commander from the Royal Thai Navy was arrested for allegedly installing hidden cameras inside bathrooms at an IT department in a Chon Buri hospital. Maintenance staff found the cameras hidden in the bathroom ceiling. Reports say more than 1,000 videos were recorded on the cameras, which were apparently up for more than six years.

The technicians went up the ceiling to fix an electronic system and found two cameras, one in the women’s bathroom and another in the men’s bathroom, apparently because the women who worked the night shift would shower in the men’s bathroom. Reports say the cameras were connected to a computer that had hundreds of videos recorded since 2015.

Yesterday, 23 victims visited Plutaluang Police Station to complain about the case. The police have contacted the navy department.

