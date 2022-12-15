‘Bus full of prostitutes’ disgusts Berlusconi’s Monza millennials

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi plans to arrange “ a bus full of prostitutes” for his Monza side if they manage to beat top Serie A rivals.

At a Tuesday Christmas dinner with the Monza players Berlusconi, 86 years old, said…

“If you win against one of these top teams, I’ll bring a bus of whores into the locker room,”

The clip has been widely denounced by political and sporting opponents while Berlusconi’s “bus full of prostitutes” is also said to have disgusted many of the players he was attempting to incentivise.

“A joke in bad taste that leaves you speechless,” said Daniela Sbrollini, a senator from the centrist Italia Viva party. Sbrollini clearly doesn’t know a joke when she hears one, because, based on his past history of vileness, Berlusconi is not joking.

Later on Wednesday, Berlusconi wrote on Instagram he could not believe that a “locker room joke” could spark such outrage, which he said was due to the “absolute lack of humour” of his critics.

Confessed pedophile Berlusconi admitted to the rape of an underage girl in 2011 but was acquitted on appeal in 2015 after a friendly judge ruled that he had not known she was a minor.

Once the most dominant figure in Italian politics, the decrepit Berlusconi is now more of a laughing stock in Italy than ever, his flagrant sex crimes a seemingly appropriate topic for national amusement.

He is now suffering from failing physical health problems alongside his well-document mental problems. His prehistoric Forza Italia party is a very junior member of the ruling right-wing coalition.

Monza was promoted to Serie A for the first time last season and defeated Juventus in September. They will play Inter and Juventus again in January and will face Berlusconi’s old club AC Milan in February.

Berlusconi, who owned AC Milan for many years, bought Monza in 2018. They are currently 14th in the league.