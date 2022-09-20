Thailand
Thai model offered 400,000 baht for old iPhone with sexy content
A sexy Thai model has been offered 400,000 baht by a fan for her old iPhone 12 Pro Max after she announced on social media that it was available for sale inclusive of her sexy pictures and videos.
Hundreds of Thais queued at the nation’s Apple stores on Saturday, September 17, to buy the new iPhone 14 despite complaints that the price is pretty high. The sexy Thai model, Kanokyada “Qa-nan” Jitampon, agreed with her compatriots and wanted to break the cost by selling her old iPhone to get a new iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB. The 400,000 baht offer would buy 20 new iPhones.
The 26 year old posted a picture of her iPhone 12 Pro Max on Facebook yesterday with a caption that said…
“Sell iPhone 12 Pro man to buy an iPhone 14. Include my pictures and videos. The price is negotiable! Haha.”
Her post went viral on Thai social media, getting over 63,000 reactions, 2,890 comments, and 1,800 shares. Kanokyada also made public that she wouldn’t delete any pictures or videos on the old phone and gave the potential owner an example of the sexy content on it.
The phone features nearly 30,000 sexy pictures and 4,000 hot videos.
Many fans commented on the post. Some asked about the price, some urged Kanokyada to open an auction, and many said the price would be even higher than the new iPhone 14.
Kanokyada admitted to the media yesterday that she shared the post for fun, but there were over 3,000 people messaging her in the Facebook chat to ask about the price.
One man offered 400,000 baht but she hasn’t agreed to sell it to anyone yet. Kanokyada added she might sell if she is satisfied with the price.
Kanokyada told the media that she wouldn’t delete her sexy pictures and videos, adding she isn’t scared the content would be leaked because she always posts sexy pictures on social media.
Kanokyada ended by saying that anyone interested in buying her phone could contact her to agree on a price first.
Kanokyada is a Thai sexy model and social media influencer with 1,696,405 followers on her Facebook page named กนกญาดา จิตอำพัน, 499,531 followers on Instagram qanan_kanokyada, and 2,700,000 followers on TikTok @kanokyadaz. She usually models at nightclubs and auto salon events.
SOURCE: Sanook | MRG Online
