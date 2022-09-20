Connect with us

Tourism

Tourism is rebounding but travellers expected to spend less

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Thailand tourism recovering but travellers are spending less. (via Discover Beyond)

A government spokesperson is saying that tourism is nearly back to pre-Covid levels, though the Ministry of Tourism and Sports expects travellers will spend less money than previously predicted. Since January, 5 million international travellers have now landed in Thailand, about half the amount the government forecasted by the end of the year. One million tourists entered during September, garnering high hopes that the goal for the year is within sight.

While recent data suggested a downturn in tourism in the third quarter due to widespread flooding in the kingdom, officials expect to bounce back in the fourth quarter as international tourists itching to travel will be lured by the high season and a variety of year-end festivals. Officials are predicting 1.5 million international travellers per month in the last three months of the year.

The federal government is pushing hard on promotional marketing, working with provincial and local governments and the private tourism industry. They also expect to boost tourism revenue with their aggressive campaign to attract rich travellers and expats. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is working with airlines to do promotions and offer discounts on fuel tourism numbers for the end of the year as well.

Phuket reported that its domestic air arrivals have swelled to 84% of what it was before Covid-19, while its international arrivals have reached about 40% of pre-pandemic figures. The majority of those foreign tourists are from India and the Middle East, and it is hoped that by next year the currently restricted travel from China and Russia will be eased allowing an influx of international travellers.

The government has projected international travellers to account for 970 billion baht of the total 1.73 trillion baht forecast for tourism revenue next year. But as the flow of international travellers increases, they are now hopeful that the figure could rise to 2.3 trillion baht total from domestic and international tourism.

At the same time, the TAT has lowered its financial target from 1.2 trillion baht in tourism revenue down to 1.08 trillion. At the start of 2022, that target was 1.5 trillion and this is the third time that it has been lowered. The TAT governor says that weaker purchasing power has hampered revenue even while local and international airlines have been adding more long-haul flights and seat capacity to bring people into Thailand.

The TAT is negotiating with Taiwan-based EVA Airways to add more flights to Europe with stopovers in Bangkok, and next year should see a rise in chartered flights from Russia if the war in Ukraine is resolved. Meanwhile, airlines are adjusting their routes and schedules to accommodate demand changes post-pandemic, with many Thai carriers focusing on domestic routes more than in the past.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post 1 & 2

Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

For more information on Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2022-09-20 13:40
2 hours ago, Thaiger said: They also expect to boost tourism revenue with their aggressive campaign to attract rich travellers and expats A sad delusion

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Transport7 mins ago

VIDEO: Taxi drivers fistfight over customers at Phuket shop
Drugs10 mins ago

Thailand’s drugs operation with Korea hailed a success
Visa25 mins ago

Malaysia launches new cheaper, easier digital nomad visa
Sponsored5 hours ago

5 reasons why Thailand educators shouldn’t miss Bett Asia in Bangkok this year
Guides43 mins ago

10 unique Thai superstitions for the curious
Insurgency51 mins ago

Roadside bomb blast kills police officer and injures four more in southern Thailand
Southeast Asia51 mins ago

Southeast Asia’s traffickers are targeting the young and tech savvy
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand1 hour ago

2 Vietnamese pickpockets arrested in Bangkok
Thailand2 hours ago

Foreigner’s ad looking for highly paid Thai girlfriend attracts hundreds of applicants
Weather2 hours ago

Extreme mud roads not enough to stop commuting teachers
Tourism2 hours ago

Cambodian officials consider new border pass scheme for Thais to Siem Reap
Thailand2 hours ago

212 million baht budget for foreign films shot in Thailand
Crime3 hours ago

Customer masturbates in front of delivery driver in central Thailand
Thailand3 hours ago

Patient info found on pancake wrapping in Chon Buri
Crime3 hours ago

Six more sought in kidnapping and beating of teen boy
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand lifts ban on foreigners with Covid from visiting
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending