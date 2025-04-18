‘Someone will pay’: Arrests looming over Bangkok building collapse

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
'Someone will pay': Arrests looming over Bangkok building collapse
Pictures courtesy of The Nation

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra vowed justice after a deadly building collapse in Bangkok, warning that arrest warrants are coming soon for those responsible.

The dramatic statement from the 38 year old PM came today following high-level meetings with government agencies over the collapse of the 30-storey State Audit Office (SAO) building in Chatuchak district. The disaster, triggered by the March 28 earthquake, left several people dead and injured, and has since sparked widespread public outrage.

“Please be assured that the government is not turning a blind eye to this matter. I cannot accept the loss of life caused by the collapse of a single building.”

The Thai premier compared the incident with neighbouring Myanmar, where multiple buildings fell during the same quake due to its higher intensity but noted that in Thailand, one failure is still one too many.

The prime minister confirmed that the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) is now examining the quality of steel and cement, as well as any unauthorised design changes that may have contributed to the collapse. Investigators are also probing foreign business involvement and potential bid rigging in the construction contracts.

She said the government is working with the Comptroller General’s Department, which holds procurement authority, and called on the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning to assist with investigations.

“Whether it involves issuing arrest warrants or other actions, we’ve discussed this with the police, and they’ve assured us that once sufficient evidence is gathered, arrest warrants will be issued. This should not take much longer.”

When asked about reports of non-cooperation by some agencies, including the SAO, Paetongtarn said all entities must provide full access to documents and information to avoid public suspicion, reported The Nation.

“Every building must be accountable, as this directly concerns the safety of people who live and work there every day. When problems arise, they must be investigated and prosecuted transparently.”

She also ordered nationwide inspections of large construction projects to prevent future tragedies.

The Thai PM stressed that anyone found guilty, including SAO officials, would be punished based on evidence.

“It is impossible that no one is to be held responsible for this.”

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

