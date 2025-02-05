Thai man throws ex-girlfriend down stairs, threatens to share explicit videos

Photo via ThaiRath

In a shocking display of violence, a Thai man reportedly threw his girlfriend down a 1.7-metre stairwell outside her workplace in the eastern province of Rayong. Not content with this abhorrent act, he brazenly took to social media, offering explicit videos as a twisted bounty for any information on her whereabouts.

The Facebook page Jmoi v+ shared security camera footage of the incident yesterday, February 4, and detailed the physical assault in the video caption. The incident took place at a laundry shop near the victim’s workplace in the Pluak Daeng district of Rayong.

Advertisements

The attacker, identified as the victim’s ex-boyfriend, Anusit, had been stalking her and attempting to reconcile. The woman fled from him and changed her accommodation but Anusit waited for her at the laundry shop near her workplace.

In the video, Anusit approached the victim, who screamed for help and tried to run away but he managed to catch her by grabbing her arm. He then suddenly lifted her and threw her down the stairs, which were approximately 1.7 metres high, causing her to suffer a hip bone deformity.

Her friends attempted to catch the attacker but he managed to flee the scene. He did not stop his violent and harassing behaviour, later sending a message to the victim.

“No matter where you are, I will follow you. If you return to your family home, I will go there.”

Explicit video threat

Advertisements

Anusit reportedly visited the hospital to monitor the victim but she managed to escape from him upon leaving.

The desperate man then took to a Facebook group for locals in the Pluak Daeng area of Rayong in an attempt to locate her. He shared her picture in the group with a caption that read…

“I’m looking for this woman. Anyone with information on her whereabouts can receive her explicit videos from me via direct message.”

The victim said she was unsure whether Anusit actually possessed such a video but acknowledged that it was possible since they had been in a relationship for over six years.

She had decided to end the relationship and flee because he was addicted to gambling and frequently became violent when angry.

She also revealed that the owner of the laundry shop informed her that Anusit had been waiting for her there for several days before the attack.

The victim and her friends pleaded with Anusit to stop his actions but they did not disclose whether she had taken any legal action against him.