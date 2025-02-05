Nonthaburi: Retired teacher loses 2 million baht in call centre scam

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, February 5, 2025
93 2 minutes read
Nonthaburi: Retired teacher loses 2 million baht in call centre scam
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A retired teacher fell victim to a call centre scam, losing 2 million baht after being convinced by fraudsters. The incident took place on February 3, when scammers contacted the elderly woman via a messaging app, impersonating officials from the Ministry of Finance.

The scammers persuaded the woman that her bank account should not hold more than 2 million baht, and coerced her into visiting the bank to transfer money. They also instructed her to click a link on her mobile phone.

Advertisements

While she was at the bank, the scammers conducted a video call, instructing her to maintain a neutral expression as if undergoing facial scanning. Before any transaction was completed, 2 million baht disappeared from her account.

Her grandson, Pheem, reported the crime to the Pak Kret Police Station. He explained that his grandmother did not immediately inform the family, only realising that she had been scammed when she was about to transfer another 2 million baht. She then called her grandson for help.

Related Articles

Pheem quickly left work to assist his grandmother and accompany her to report the incident to the police. The family had previously refrained from installing banking applications on her phone, fearing scams targeting the elderly.

Despite these precautions, the scammers managed to deceive the woman, highlighting the vulnerability of the elderly to such schemes.

Nonthaburi: Retired teacher loses 2 million baht in call centre scam | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Relatives have since shared the incident on social media to warn others, stressing the importance of educating elderly family members about potential scams.

Advertisements

They have also taken steps to freeze the transaction with the bank, although the funds had already been transferred. The family hopes this case serves as a cautionary tale to protect the elderly from similar scams in the future, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) has arrested a key figure in a call centre scam that duped at least 163 victims, including well-known beauty queens Charlotte Austin and Anchilee Scott-Kemmis.

Two suspects were apprehended upon returning to Thailand from Cambodia. One was arrested in Sa Kaeo, while another was caught in Chon Buri. Police confirmed that 163 complaints had been filed against the ringleader, who allegedly played a major role in the fraudulent scheme.

During interrogation, the suspects revealed they had previously lived on the 13th floor of an 18-storey building in Poipet City, Cambodia, alongside 30 to 40 other scammers.

Latest Thailand News
Phatthalung woman detains parents over 30 million baht Crime News

Phatthalung woman detains parents over 30 million baht

58 minutes ago
Anutin: Thaksin still has political power despite election results Bangkok News

Anutin: Thaksin still has political power despite election results

1 hour ago
IMPACT invests 5 billion baht to expand MICE hub Business News

IMPACT invests 5 billion baht to expand MICE hub

1 hour ago
Bank of Thailand targets illegal loan apps for removal Business News

Bank of Thailand targets illegal loan apps for removal

1 hour ago
Unregistered hotels could boost tourism revenue to 3.5 trillion baht Bangkok News

Unregistered hotels could boost tourism revenue to 3.5 trillion baht

1 hour ago
Nonthaburi: Retired teacher loses 2 million baht in call centre scam Central Thailand News

Nonthaburi: Retired teacher loses 2 million baht in call centre scam

2 hours ago
Thai man throws ex-girlfriend down stairs, threatens to share explicit videos Crime News

Thai man throws ex-girlfriend down stairs, threatens to share explicit videos

2 hours ago
Thai hostages freed by Hamas to return home on Febraury 8 Politics News

Thai hostages freed by Hamas to return home on Febraury 8

2 hours ago
Tunisian tourist tries to outrun Karon cops, chase ends in arrest Crime News

Tunisian tourist tries to outrun Karon cops, chase ends in arrest

2 hours ago
Thailand PM strengthens China ties with investment focus Thailand News

Thailand PM strengthens China ties with investment focus

2 hours ago
Over 27 tonnes of illegal drugs to be destroyed in ONCB crackdown Bangkok News

Over 27 tonnes of illegal drugs to be destroyed in ONCB crackdown

2 hours ago
King cobra found in bathroom prompts urgent rescue in Thailand Thailand News

King cobra found in bathroom prompts urgent rescue in Thailand

3 hours ago
Trunk road surprise: Prachin Buri motorists have elephant-sized scare Central Thailand News

Trunk road surprise: Prachin Buri motorists have elephant-sized scare

3 hours ago
Thai woman suspected of burning father to death in Kalasin Crime News

Thai woman suspected of burning father to death in Kalasin

3 hours ago
Troublemaker arrested after assaulting elderly man in Nonthaburi Crime News

Troublemaker arrested after assaulting elderly man in Nonthaburi

3 hours ago
Uzbek tourist robbed at Patong Beach, thieves arrested Crime News

Uzbek tourist robbed at Patong Beach, thieves arrested

3 hours ago
CH7HD joins forces with Columbia Pictures Aquaverse Entertainment

CH7HD joins forces with Columbia Pictures Aquaverse

3 hours ago
Jealous Thai man smashes ex-wife&#8217;s car, writes vulgarities on it Crime News

Jealous Thai man smashes ex-wife’s car, writes vulgarities on it

3 hours ago
Man arrested after girlfriend&#8217;s suspicious death in Chon Buri hospital Crime News

Man arrested after girlfriend’s suspicious death in Chon Buri hospital

4 hours ago
Bus crash in Tak leaves driver, attendant dead, 35 tourists hurt Crime News

Bus crash in Tak leaves driver, attendant dead, 35 tourists hurt

4 hours ago
Man arrested in Kanchanaburi smuggling heroin worth 50,000 baht Crime News

Man arrested in Kanchanaburi smuggling heroin worth 50,000 baht

4 hours ago
Thailand’s new digital entry rule sparks panic: TM6 form Bangkok News

Thailand’s new digital entry rule sparks panic: TM6 form

4 hours ago
Romance scammer &#8216;Noon Hundred Faces&#8217; caught after 4 million baht loss Crime News

Romance scammer ‘Noon Hundred Faces’ caught after 4 million baht loss

4 hours ago
Police raid Pattaya nightclubs in surprise crackdown Crime News

Police raid Pattaya nightclubs in surprise crackdown

4 hours ago
Tutor arrested for alleged sexual assaults in Pathum Thani Crime News

Tutor arrested for alleged sexual assaults in Pathum Thani

4 hours ago
Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, February 5, 2025
93 2 minutes read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

IMPACT invests 5 billion baht to expand MICE hub

IMPACT invests 5 billion baht to expand MICE hub

1 hour ago
Bank of Thailand targets illegal loan apps for removal

Bank of Thailand targets illegal loan apps for removal

1 hour ago
Unregistered hotels could boost tourism revenue to 3.5 trillion baht

Unregistered hotels could boost tourism revenue to 3.5 trillion baht

1 hour ago
Thai man throws ex-girlfriend down stairs, threatens to share explicit videos

Thai man throws ex-girlfriend down stairs, threatens to share explicit videos

2 hours ago