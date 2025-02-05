Nonthaburi: Retired teacher loses 2 million baht in call centre scam

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A retired teacher fell victim to a call centre scam, losing 2 million baht after being convinced by fraudsters. The incident took place on February 3, when scammers contacted the elderly woman via a messaging app, impersonating officials from the Ministry of Finance.

The scammers persuaded the woman that her bank account should not hold more than 2 million baht, and coerced her into visiting the bank to transfer money. They also instructed her to click a link on her mobile phone.

While she was at the bank, the scammers conducted a video call, instructing her to maintain a neutral expression as if undergoing facial scanning. Before any transaction was completed, 2 million baht disappeared from her account.

Her grandson, Pheem, reported the crime to the Pak Kret Police Station. He explained that his grandmother did not immediately inform the family, only realising that she had been scammed when she was about to transfer another 2 million baht. She then called her grandson for help.

Pheem quickly left work to assist his grandmother and accompany her to report the incident to the police. The family had previously refrained from installing banking applications on her phone, fearing scams targeting the elderly.

Despite these precautions, the scammers managed to deceive the woman, highlighting the vulnerability of the elderly to such schemes.

Relatives have since shared the incident on social media to warn others, stressing the importance of educating elderly family members about potential scams.

They have also taken steps to freeze the transaction with the bank, although the funds had already been transferred. The family hopes this case serves as a cautionary tale to protect the elderly from similar scams in the future, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) has arrested a key figure in a call centre scam that duped at least 163 victims, including well-known beauty queens Charlotte Austin and Anchilee Scott-Kemmis.

Two suspects were apprehended upon returning to Thailand from Cambodia. One was arrested in Sa Kaeo, while another was caught in Chon Buri. Police confirmed that 163 complaints had been filed against the ringleader, who allegedly played a major role in the fraudulent scheme.

During interrogation, the suspects revealed they had previously lived on the 13th floor of an 18-storey building in Poipet City, Cambodia, alongside 30 to 40 other scammers.