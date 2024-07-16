17 year old girl brutally assaulted by ex-boyfriend in Chon Buri

Photo via Workpoint News

A Thai woman sought justice for her 17 year old daughter after she became a victim of a brutal knife attack by her ex-boyfriend at his home in Chon Buri. The teenage girl’s ears and a finger were cut off in the frenzied attempted murder attack.

The girl’s 55 year old mother, Malisorn, urged non-profit organisation Saimai Survive to seek justice for her daughter, A. The mother wanted the attacker’s family to compensate her daughter and pay for her treatment costs. She also wanted Sriracha Police Station officers to treat the case fairly.

A revealed in a press conference with Saimai Survive that she moved from her home province of Rayong to live in a dormitory and study at a school in Chon Buri. She later dated the attacker, who was studying at the same school, and moved into his family home.

A discovered that the man was cheating on her so tried to break up with him but he refused to do so. Her ex-boyfriend continued to stalk her in an attempt to win her back until the day of the brutal attack on May 3.

A’s ex-boyfriend checked her phone and found her talking with a male friend. He asked her to confirm whether she wanted to end their relationship and she confirmed it. This angered him and as a consequence cut A’s forehead with a knife.

A attempted to run away but the ex-boyfriend pulled her back and continued the attack. He repeatedly cut her head and her hands when she tried to cover her head from the knife attack.

A revealed that her hand tendons were torn, her right little finger was cut off, her brain bled, her skull was fractured, and both ears were cut off. Fortunately, the doctor managed to reattach her ears and finger. She was admitted to the hospital for 18-19 days and received no support from the ex-boyfriend’s family.

Police response

A added that her ex-boyfriend attempted to attack his mother and often displayed abusive behaviour. His father knew all along but never stopped or intervened in his violent actions.

A’s mother, Malisorn, explained that she had to quit her job to care for her daughter and borrowed a significant amount of money to cover her treatment costs. The total expenses amounted to 200,000 baht, of which she had already paid 50,000 baht. She wanted the suspect’s family to take responsibility for the remaining costs.

Malisorn also claimed that officers from the Sriracha Police Station treated her and her daughter unfairly. She sought to press an additional charge against the attacker for abducting a minor from their parents or guardians, but the police refused to comply.

“You want to charge him for taking away a minor, right? Do you know what section the charge falls under? If not, stop your attempt. We charged him with attempted murder, and that is difficult enough. What more do you want from him?” the police responded.

Additionally, the police did not allow them to seek compensation and treatment costs from the criminal’s parents, asserting that his parents were not involved in the case.

Channel 7 reported that officers from Sriracha Police Station eventually complied with Malisorn’s requests after the story hit the headlines in Thai news agencies.

The founder of Saimai Survive, Ekkaphop Lueangprasert, plans to take the victim to the Ministry of Justice to claim compensation from the Department of Rights and Liberties Protection.