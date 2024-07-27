Thai man falls to death after argument with wife in Pathum Thani

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 30 year old Thai man fell from a dormitory in Pathum Thani province, leading to his death. The man’s wife revealed they had recently moved in only six days ago and had an argument before the incident, resulting in her locking him inside to calm him down.

Police at Khlong Luang Police Station in Pathum Thani province received a report just past midnight today, July 27, of a fatal fall from a dormitory located in Soi Thai 18. The officers, alongside forensic doctors from Thammasat University Hospital and rescue personnel, rushed to the scene.

The dormitory, a five-storey building, was the location where they found the deceased man, identified as 30 year old Nanthawut from Ubon Ratchathani province. He was discovered lying outside the dormitory, wearing only shorts.

Police then inspected the third-floor room from which he had fallen. They found the door open, with a padlock and key lying on the floor near a shoe rack just outside the room. Inside, there were no signs of a struggle or theft, only a plate of food and a sticky rice container.

The caretaker of the dormitory, 57 year old Prathuan stated that the couple had been living there for just over a week. He mentioned that while he did not witness the argument, he had heard loud noises while he was downstairs. Curious, he and a few others went to check and saw the wife unlocking the door. The woman mentioned her husband was drunk and incoherent, then left the room. Shortly after, people began shouting about someone falling from the building.

Locked in

The deceased’s wife, 32 year old Bee explained that they had moved into the dormitory on July 20. Married for several years, they have two children together. On the day of the incident, her husband had returned home drunk from work, leading to an argument. Trying to avoid further conflict, she left the room and locked the door to give him space to cool down. She stayed nearby and returned with a friend to unlock the door, only to find him missing.

“He often gets aggressive when drunk. I’ve had to call the police on him once before. I locked him in because I wanted to give him time to calm down, but I didn’t go far. When I came back, I couldn’t find him and was afraid to confront him again if he was still angry.”

Khlong Luang police officer Anusorn stated that after documenting the scene, they had the body transported to Thammasat University Hospital for a thorough examination. The wife was taken in for further questioning at the Khlong Luang Police Station to gather more details about the incident, reported KhaoSod.