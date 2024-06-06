German tourist’s fatal fall from Pattaya hotel sends shockwaves

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Another tragic incident at a luxury hotel in Pattaya has left tourists reeling after a German national fell to his death. Police are now working to uncover the true motive behind this unfortunate event.

This morning, the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya Rescue Radio Centre received reports of a man falling from a height at a five-star hotel near Pattaya Beach, Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri Province. Upon receiving the call, the centre promptly coordinated with Thanya Udtong, an investigator from Pattaya City Police Station, and Pattaya Tourist Police, along with rescue volunteers, to rush to the scene.

Both Thai and foreign tourists were visibly distressed at the scene, watching the unfolding event. Hotel staff attempted to manage the crowd, pushing onlookers away from the area and using metal barriers to cordon off the site. Approximately 10 metres from where the body was found, a white tent was used to cover the deceased.

The victim was later identified as Martin Bernhard Roder, a 57 year old German national. He was staying at the luxurious hotel adjacent to the shopping mall where his body was discovered. It was determined that Roder stayed in room 3303 on the 33rd floor. There were no signs of struggle or theft in his room, only allergy medication, which was collected as evidence by police.

A staff member, who declined to be photographed, mentioned witnessing the body of the dead man plummeting from the building and hitting a plant pot near the entrance of the shopping mall, causing significant alarm among those present. Once the situation was under control, non-essential personnel were kept from the scene, and the police were notified for further examination.

Initially, investigator Thanya reported to Commander Navin Theerawit from Pattaya City Police Station. Coordination with the investigative police unit and forensic officers from Chon Buri’s second district began to determine the exact cause of death. The motive for this tragic event remains under investigation, said a police spokesperson.

“This is a very unfortunate incident, and we are committed to finding the truth behind it.”

The incident marks the fourth such tragedy this month. The first occurred on June 1, involving a 23 year old Thai man. The second, on June 3, was a 38 year old Russian tourist. The third, on June 4, involved a 43 year old American tourist, reported KhaoSod.