Heavy rains trigger flash floods and mudslides in Ubon Ratchathani

Heavy rains battered Ubon Ratchathani throughout the night, causing flash floods and mudslides that damaged over 100 homes and swept away personal belongings. Early today, July 21, officials reported that the situation had stabilised but left significant damage behind.

Relentless rain pounded Ubon Ratchathani province overnight, leading to flash floods and mudslides from the mountain ranges. This natural disaster inundated numerous villages, particularly those situated near the foothills and low-lying areas. The severe weather caused extensive damage to homes and agricultural fields, with many villagers waking up to find their belongings swept away by the torrents.

The areas severely affected include Ban Naleun and Ban Thung Bun in Na Leun subdistrict, Sri Mueang Mai district, as well as Ban Yang in Huay Yang subdistrict, Khong Chiam district. In the early hours of today, residents of these villages faced the brunt of the disaster as mudslides and floodwaters destroyed homes and properties.

Over 100 homes were reported damaged, with household items carried away by the swift currents. The agricultural sector also suffered, with crops destroyed due to the flash floods and landslides.

By 10am today, the situation in Ban Naleun and Ban Thung Bun had returned to normalcy. However, the aftermath of the flood left a trail of destruction. Locals began the arduous task of cleaning up their homes and properties, while government agencies started assessing the damage, reported KhaoSod.

Despite the severity of the incident, no injuries or fatalities have been reported. The Ubon Ratchathani Provincial Water Information Centre recorded the highest rainfall accumulation in the past 24 hours at 85.2 millimetres, specifically in the Nong Sang Yai subdistrict of Khong Chiam district. This figure underscores the intensity of the rainfall that led to the flash floods and mudslides.

In related news, heavy rainfall is expected across 50 provinces today, with 70% of these areas, including Bangkok, set to experience significant downpours. The Thai Meteorological Department warns of potential flash floods and forest runoffs due to the weather conditions.