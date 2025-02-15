Thai man dies falling from tamarind tree in Udon Thani

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
6 hours ago
Last Updated: Saturday, February 15, 2025
Thai man dies falling from tamarind tree in Udon Thani
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 65 year old man fell from a tamarind tree and died in Mueang district, Udon Thani province.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Peera Rasri from the Mueang Udon Thani Police Station was notified of the accident, which occurred in the backyard of a house in Village 5, Nong Na Kham subdistrict. Medical personnel from Udon Thani Hospital and rescue volunteers from the Udon Thani Promotion of Virtue Foundation were dispatched to the scene for investigation.

The Thai man was found at the base of the tamarind tree, approximately 10 metres tall. He was lying on his back, with severe head injuries and a broken neck, surrounded by pruned branches. Family members were grieving nearby, having been collecting tamarind pods and sorting them into bags.

The man’s 54 year old wife recounted tearfully that her husband had taken her and their son to visit her mother at the sister’s house on his day off. He decided to climb the tamarind tree behind the house to prune branches with their nephew-in-law, while she and other relatives collected tamarind pods below. She did not witness the accident, as she was focused on gathering pods, but she heard a loud thud. Upon looking up, she saw her husband on the ground, bleeding but still breathing. Emergency services were called, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

“We regularly visit my mother at this house. I had secretly planned with my son to surprise him with a gold ring for his birthday, which is tomorrow, coinciding with Valentine’s Day. We were supposed to buy it this evening. It is heartbreaking; we’ve been together for almost 40 years, and I wanted to express my love on Valentine’s Day, but now he’s gone without even saying goodbye.”

The deceased’s sister shared that she had been experiencing troubling dreams for the past week, dreaming of her teeth falling out while she was sitting idly. In folklore, this is considered an ominous sign, indicating the impending death of a family member. She discussed these dreams with others, wondering if they might come true, initially fearing for their elderly mother due to her age. Her brother, however, was healthy with no underlying conditions, and she never expected him to die in such a manner before her eyes, reported KhaoSod.

Police have sent the body for an autopsy and are proceeding with legal formalities. The family will later collect the body for religious rites.

