Pattaya’s Oman roadshow draws huge tourism interest

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, February 15, 2025
123 1 minute read
Pattaya’s Oman roadshow draws huge tourism interest
Photo courtesy of Siamrath via The Pattaya News

Pattaya is making waves in the Middle East. City officials and business leaders landed in Muscat, Oman, to showcase Pattaya’s tourism charm, drawing overwhelming interest from local tour operators.

Pattaya City, in partnership with the Chon Buri Provincial Administrative Organisation and the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Pattaya Office, hosted the Pattaya Roadshow to Muscat at the Sheraton Oman Hotel on Wednesday, February 12. The delegation, led by Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and City Council Chairperson Banlue Kullawanich, was joined by 16 Pattaya business operators eager to promote the city’s travel experiences.

Advertisements

The event attracted over 50 Omani tour operators, all keen to explore Pattaya’s tourism products, cultural attractions, and luxury offerings. The Pattaya team went all out, presenting traditional Thai arts and cultural performances, while also highlighting the city’s vibrant nightlife, pristine beaches, and world-class hospitality.

Pattaya’s Oman roadshow draws huge tourism interest | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

The response was overwhelmingly positive, with Omani operators expressing strong interest in expanding tourism partnerships. Many attendees were particularly intrigued by Pattaya’s family-friendly attractions, luxury resorts, and adventure tourism opportunities.

Related Articles

Officials hope the roadshow will boost Middle Eastern arrivals to Pattaya, positioning the city as a top holiday destination for Omani travellers. With rising demand for Thai tourism in the Gulf region, Pattaya is gearing up to welcome more visitors from Oman in the near future, reported The Pattaya News.

Pattaya’s Oman roadshow draws huge tourism interest | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

In similar news, Pattaya City’s iconic hillside sign is undergoing a major facelift, with a high-tech lighting upgrade set for completion by February 27.

Deputy Mayor Manoch Nongyai recently inspected the site on Pratumnak Hill, where contractors showcased the state-of-the-art LED system. The project, which began on October 1 last year, is 90% complete and features dynamic LED lighting designed to enhance the sign’s visibility and appeal.

Advertisements

Once finished, the area beneath the sign will be decorated with patterned designs, creating a picturesque backdrop for tourists and solidifying the landmark’s status as a must-visit attraction.

Latest Thailand News
Bad gift: Samut Prakan police hunt Valentine&#8217;s gold thief Thailand News

Bad gift: Samut Prakan police hunt Valentine’s gold thief

6 hours ago
Pattaya’s Oman roadshow draws huge tourism interest Pattaya News

Pattaya’s Oman roadshow draws huge tourism interest

6 hours ago
Thai man dies falling from tamarind tree in Udon Thani Thailand News

Thai man dies falling from tamarind tree in Udon Thani

6 hours ago
Police detain 141 Myanmar migrants in Cha-am truck operation Thailand News

Police detain 141 Myanmar migrants in Cha-am truck operation

7 hours ago
Pattaya scrap yard inferno: Fire sparks 300K baht damage Pattaya News

Pattaya scrap yard inferno: Fire sparks 300K baht damage

7 hours ago
Thai man falls from moving train in Lopburi, dies Thailand News

Thai man falls from moving train in Lopburi, dies

8 hours ago
Ex-con severely injured in Nakhon Si Thammarat shooting Thailand News

Ex-con severely injured in Nakhon Si Thammarat shooting

9 hours ago
4-metre king cobra slithers into Chumphon woman&#8217;s kitchen Thailand News

4-metre king cobra slithers into Chumphon woman’s kitchen

9 hours ago
Thai hospital suspends doctor amid medication sale probe Bangkok News

Thai hospital suspends doctor amid medication sale probe

9 hours ago
Pattaya’s iconic sign gets a dazzling upgrade Pattaya News

Pattaya’s iconic sign gets a dazzling upgrade

10 hours ago
Police confiscate illegal sexual enhancers worth 1.5 million baht Bangkok News

Police confiscate illegal sexual enhancers worth 1.5 million baht

10 hours ago
Deputy PM denies family&#8217;s golf course encroaches on reform land Thailand News

Deputy PM denies family’s golf course encroaches on reform land

10 hours ago
Azerbaijan eyes Phuket: Talks on direct flights and sister city plans Phuket News

Azerbaijan eyes Phuket: Talks on direct flights and sister city plans

10 hours ago
Lottery fans turn to popular Facebook page for winning numbers Thailand News

Lottery fans turn to popular Facebook page for winning numbers

11 hours ago
Bangkok braces for thunderstorms, high dust and hot afternoons Thailand News

Bangkok braces for thunderstorms, high dust and hot afternoons

11 hours ago
Phuket motorcycle taxi feud turns bloody in street stabbing Phuket News

Phuket motorcycle taxi feud turns bloody in street stabbing

1 day ago
Over 100 couples tie the knot in Phuket on Valentine’s Day Phuket News

Over 100 couples tie the knot in Phuket on Valentine’s Day

1 day ago
Thailand rolls out new tollway speed limits to enhance safety Thailand News

Thailand rolls out new tollway speed limits to enhance safety

1 day ago
Myanmar woman arrested for illegal e-cigarette sales in Chumphon Thailand News

Myanmar woman arrested for illegal e-cigarette sales in Chumphon

1 day ago
Drunken tourist brawl erupts in Phuket, sparks online outrage (video) Phuket News

Drunken tourist brawl erupts in Phuket, sparks online outrage (video)

1 day ago
Volt-face: Volvo shifts gears with new EV offerings in Thailand Business News

Volt-face: Volvo shifts gears with new EV offerings in Thailand

1 day ago
Thai woman found dead under tree after online gambling debts Thailand News

Thai woman found dead under tree after online gambling debts

1 day ago
SIAM Songkran Music Festival 2025: The ultimate EDM and water festival Events

SIAM Songkran Music Festival 2025: The ultimate EDM and water festival

1 day ago
Net gains: Fishing ban to boost marine life in Thailand Thailand News

Net gains: Fishing ban to boost marine life in Thailand

1 day ago
Meth haul over 50 million baht seized in Nonthaburi drug bust Thailand News

Meth haul over 50 million baht seized in Nonthaburi drug bust

1 day ago
Pattaya NewsPolitics NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, February 15, 2025
123 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Police detain 141 Myanmar migrants in Cha-am truck operation

Police detain 141 Myanmar migrants in Cha-am truck operation

7 hours ago
Pattaya scrap yard inferno: Fire sparks 300K baht damage

Pattaya scrap yard inferno: Fire sparks 300K baht damage

7 hours ago
Thai man falls from moving train in Lopburi, dies

Thai man falls from moving train in Lopburi, dies

8 hours ago
Ex-con severely injured in Nakhon Si Thammarat shooting

Ex-con severely injured in Nakhon Si Thammarat shooting

9 hours ago