Pattaya’s Oman roadshow draws huge tourism interest

Photo courtesy of Siamrath via The Pattaya News

Pattaya is making waves in the Middle East. City officials and business leaders landed in Muscat, Oman, to showcase Pattaya’s tourism charm, drawing overwhelming interest from local tour operators.

Pattaya City, in partnership with the Chon Buri Provincial Administrative Organisation and the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Pattaya Office, hosted the Pattaya Roadshow to Muscat at the Sheraton Oman Hotel on Wednesday, February 12. The delegation, led by Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and City Council Chairperson Banlue Kullawanich, was joined by 16 Pattaya business operators eager to promote the city’s travel experiences.

The event attracted over 50 Omani tour operators, all keen to explore Pattaya’s tourism products, cultural attractions, and luxury offerings. The Pattaya team went all out, presenting traditional Thai arts and cultural performances, while also highlighting the city’s vibrant nightlife, pristine beaches, and world-class hospitality.

The response was overwhelmingly positive, with Omani operators expressing strong interest in expanding tourism partnerships. Many attendees were particularly intrigued by Pattaya’s family-friendly attractions, luxury resorts, and adventure tourism opportunities.

Officials hope the roadshow will boost Middle Eastern arrivals to Pattaya, positioning the city as a top holiday destination for Omani travellers. With rising demand for Thai tourism in the Gulf region, Pattaya is gearing up to welcome more visitors from Oman in the near future, reported The Pattaya News.

In similar news, Pattaya City’s iconic hillside sign is undergoing a major facelift, with a high-tech lighting upgrade set for completion by February 27.

Deputy Mayor Manoch Nongyai recently inspected the site on Pratumnak Hill, where contractors showcased the state-of-the-art LED system. The project, which began on October 1 last year, is 90% complete and features dynamic LED lighting designed to enhance the sign’s visibility and appeal.

Once finished, the area beneath the sign will be decorated with patterned designs, creating a picturesque backdrop for tourists and solidifying the landmark’s status as a must-visit attraction.