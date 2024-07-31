Thai lottery enthusiasts eye PM’s Lexus plate for luck

Photo courtesy of Sanook

The upcoming lottery draw tomorrow, August 1, has enthusiasts eagerly searching for their lucky numbers. Many are turning to various sources for inspiration, including social media, popular figures, and well-known lottery tipsters.

One particularly notable set of numbers this time comes from the licence plate of a new Lexus van recently purchased by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. The 62 year old Thai PM, known for his preference for Lexus vehicles, has added another one to his collection.

This new van, bearing the registration number ศฐ 30 กรุงเทพมหานคร, caught the attention of many. The number 30 is especially significant as it corresponds to his position as the 30th Prime Minister of Thailand. Many lottery enthusiasts are hopeful that this number will bring them luck in the upcoming draw.

“The number 30 from the prime minister’s new Lexus could be the lucky number that many are looking for.”

For those keen on exploring more potential lucky numbers, historical data and trends can also provide valuable insights. Reviewing the lottery statistics from the past 10 years for August 1 can reveal recurring numbers that might just make a difference.

Additionally, the popular Chinese calendar numbers for this draw have been compiled, offering another avenue for those looking to increase their chances of winning, reported Sanook.

“Checking past statistics and trends is always a good strategy. It’s fascinating to see which numbers tend to come up repeatedly.”

“August 1 is just around the corner, and I’ve already got my numbers ready. Let’s see if the prime minister’s Lexus brings us some luck!”

In related news, noted public figure Panthawat Nakvisut, also known as Not Lottery Plus, filed a complaint with the police against fraudulent pages and gambling websites. Joined by Apaporn Hai, Mont Sit Khamsoi, and their legal team, they presented evidence at the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB).

The complaint follows the discovery of scammers using photographs of their presenters to fraudulently sell mystery boxes and underground lottery tickets.