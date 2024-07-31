Tang Rat app crashes amid rush for 10,000 baht digital wallet

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The Tang Rat application crashed as numerous people rushed to download and verify their identities ahead of the registration for the 10,000 baht digital wallet set to begin tomorrow, August 1.

It was reported today that the government, through the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES) and the Ministry of Finance, will open the registration for the 10,000 baht digital wallet programme tomorrow. Citizens interested in participating could register via the Tang Rat application, which can be downloaded directly from smartphone platforms.

However, the latest check at 11.30am revealed that citizens were unable to access the Tang Rat application. The system faced login issues, failed to register new users, and could not verify identities. The error code 504 suggested server problems, likely caused by a high number of users accessing the app simultaneously just before the digital wallet registration starts tomorrow at 8am.

Users must enter their name, surname, and ID number to register on the Tang Rat app. However, upon reaching the stage to verify identity, they were unable to do so. The screen displayed a message stating, “Sorry, we cannot verify your identity at this time. Please try again.

“The application is experiencing a high volume of traffic, which is causing these issues.”

The government urged users to remain patient and retry the process later, as the technical team is working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible.

This digital wallet initiative is part of a broader government effort to stimulate the economy by injecting cash directly into citizens’ hands, encouraging spending and economic activity. The 10,000 baht will be provided through a digital wallet that can be used for various transactions, making it easier for people to spend it on goods and services.

The Tang Rat application was designed to facilitate the registration and identity verification process, making it seamless for users. However, the unexpected surge in traffic has highlighted potential scalability issues within the system, said a Tang Rat application spokesperson.

“We are aware of the inconvenience this has caused to many citizens looking forward to the benefits of the digital wallet programme. The team is working around the clock to ensure that the app is back online and functioning correctly before the registration begins.”

Users are advised to keep their application updated and watch for official announcements regarding the status of the Tang Rat app, reported KhaoSod.