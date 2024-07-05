Revving up! Royal Gazette adds character to Bangkok plates

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

The Royal Gazette announced the approval of special characters for vehicle registration plates. Seventy new categories, including auspicious and familiar words, will be added for personal cars registered in Bangkok.

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) has introduced new regulations concerning the use of special characters on vehicle registration plates for personal cars with a capacity of up to seven people. This announcement, signed by DLT Director-General Jirut Wisanjit, was made official yesterday, July 4.

In a recent publication, the Royal Gazette revealed that the registrar across the kingdom has approved the use of these special characters. The new regulation, part of the 8th edition for this year, aims to enhance the variety of registration plate characters available to the public.

The core of this announcement is the inclusion of seventy new categories of characters for vehicle registration plates. These characters, many of which are auspicious, were proposed by the public and the Road Safety Fund Office. During a meeting held on April 30, the Subcommittee on Special Characters for Vehicle Plates reviewed and approved the additional categories.

The DLT has detailed these new characters in an annexe attached to the announcement. This move is intended to ensure the orderly implementation of these special characters. The official announcement was made on May 20 and is now in effect.

The majority of these new characters are auspicious words that bring good fortune and prosperity. Examples include Kaewmanee (gemstone), Taweesuk (increasing happiness), Phet Tawee (diamond prosperity), Nub Ngern (counting money), Ruaruen (smooth), Yos Dee (good rank), Mee Sub (wealthy), Mung Charoen (aiming for prosperity), Ruay Yos (wealthy rank), and Ruay Suk (full of happiness).

However, some characters might seem unusual or less traditionally auspicious. These include familiar or colloquial words like Khai Jiao (omelette), Choe (meet), Pong (bang), Paeng (powder), Chadjen (clear), Eva, Lo (handsome), Sud Lo (super handsome), Ton (tree), Tong (must), Tam (follow), Toei (big), and Nid (small), reported KhaoSod.