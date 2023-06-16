Lotto fever heats up: Thai enthusiasts on edge for lucky digits in Government Lottery draw

Thai lottery enthusiasts eagerly anticipate today’s winning numbers for the Government Lottery Office’s upcoming draw. Several prominent individuals have shared their lottery predictions on which numbers will likely bring fortune this time.

Monsit Khamsoi gives away lucky numbers, 3 digits, highlighted

Monsit Khamsoi shared that number 308 has been asked from Pumpuang Duangjan as a potential lucky number.

Kung Ploy shares 3 digits lucky numbers

Kungploy Kanitarin also presented 954 as a possible winning number, following a ritual performed on the puppet “Pee Nuan,” a famous pregnant woman puppet.

Maenam Nueng offers a Chinese feast for spirits, giving 3 lucky numbers

Maenam Nueng, who has fed a spirit offering, suggested number 594 for the lottery draw. She also asked locals to be conscious of buying Thai lottery tickets too.

Eeling lucky caught and locals hooked on fortune

Two albino eels were caught. People think that the two albino eels bring luck, and every time they see them, they have good luck. The villagers burned incense, which later showed the number 9.

Pumpuang Duangjan lucky numbers

Lottery enthusiasts also use other numbers related to Pumpuang Duangjan to buy lottery tickets. Including the number of birth on August 4, 1961, the date of death on June 13, 1992, the number on the 31st anniversary of his passing, and the age of Pumpuang. who, if still alive, would be 62 years old.

Legendary beehive numbers

Tourists visiting the sacred site of a beehive nest under a particular Buddha statue noticed the numbers 17 and 11 and decided to try their luck in the lottery, reported Sanook.

Charitable teacher’s lucky numbers

Residents gathered to donate funds for the construction of a dialysis centre at Chiang Mai’s municipal hospital, raising a total of 1,310,000 baht.

Grandfather Srisutto’s Numbers

A man spent nearly 20 minutes trying to light an incense stick for good fortune but couldn’t see any numbers. Instead, he saw a pattern resembling a Naga’s scale and later identified numbers 78, 87, 4 and 0.

Home fire lucky numbers

In the wake of a fire-affected family home, locals sought lucky numbers from the grandfather of the family, who revealed the numbers 83, 24, and 10.

Siriporn Amphaiphong’s lucky numbers

Supporters attending a religious procession at a ceremony for the ordination of Siriporn Amphaiphong noted numbers associated with the event as 181, 059, and the woman’s age, 59.

Miracle calendar’s lucky numbers

The Miracle Calendar reveals lucky numbers for the June 16 lottery draw – 1-6, and two-digit numbers 10-60-12-65-17-67.

Riew’s psychic insights

Psychic intuition leads Riew to arrange numbers connected to a tragic death in a rental room – number 11 derived from the man’s age of 74 and room number 137. However, he advises reducing 11 to a single digit, resulting in the number 2.

DJ’s eerie tale

Following the mysterious death of a 77 year old man in a rental room, who claimed to be haunted by a ghost, lottery enthusiasts look to the case for potential lucky numbers.