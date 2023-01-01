Connect with us

Thailand

Thai King hails nation's triumph over adversity

His Majesty the King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua last night praised the Thai people for their triumph over adversity after the nation’s almost three-year struggle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

His Majesty himself had a difficult end to the year with news breaking that his eldest daughter, Princess Bajrakitiyabha, collapsed with a heart condition. But the 70 year old monarch still took time out to commend his people, reported Bangkok Post. He said…

“Thais always extend kindness and care and come to the aid of one another in the face of untoward situations.

“The people are ready and willing to help relieve hardship and despair suffered by others while also offering them moral support and consolation.

“Through collective force, Thais have managed to beat the odds, be it the pandemic or natural disasters. The people have also worked together to prevent and solve difficult circumstances.

“This is achieved with the good hearts of the people who are kind and empathetic by nature.

“The invaluable goodwill and kindness shown towards one another serve as a power of unity which forms the kernel of our nation’s existence and ability to constantly progress.

“May you be protected by the sacred forces and the virtues of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great from the ills and perils and may you be blessed with happiness and success in your endeavours throughout the year and always.”

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha also addressed the kingdom’s people, calling on collective unity to ensure Thailand prospers in 2023.

The 68 year old premier, who recently left the Palang Pracharath Party to join the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party, made a pre-recorded speech where he hailed Their Majesties the King and Queen and the royal family.

PM Prayut hailed 2022 as “a year of triumph” for Thailand as the nation managed to recover from several social, economic, and political upheavals.

“The victory over Covid-19 was the result of unity among Thais who had made sacrifices and complied with public health measures.

“The country has been globally recognised as a model for success in dealing with the pandemic.”

 

Trending