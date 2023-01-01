Connect with us

World

World’s revellers throng to New Year’s Eve parties

Published

 on 

Free from many of their Covid worries, the world’s revellers thronged to New Year’s Eve parties, with Pacific nations of Kiribati, Tonga and Samoa the first to greet the new year, one hour ahead of neighbours New Zealand. In China, celebrations took place at the Great Wall in Beijing, and in Shanghai, traffic was stopped along the Bund to allow gatherings, despite Covid. Shanghai Disneyland will also hold a special fireworks show to welcome 2023.

Balinese dancers take part in a parade during New Year’s eve celebrations in Indonesia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Balinese dancers in Indonesia.
KYIV

On the final day of a year marked by war in Ukraine, many returned to the capital Kyiv for New Year’s Eve. As Russia targets power supplies leaving millions without electricity, no big celebrations are expected and a curfew will begin as the clock rings in the new year.

TOKYO

Several hundred homeless people huddled in the cold in a line circling a park to receive free New Year’s Eve meals of sukiyaki, or slices of beef cooked in sweet sauce, with rice. Besides the sukiyaki box lunches, volunteers were handing out bananas, onions, cartons of eggs and small hand warmers at the park. Booths were set up for medical consultations.

“I hope the new year will bring work and self-reliance,” said Takaharu Ishiwata, who lives in a group home and hasn’t worked in years.

Kenji Seino, who heads the meal programme said more people were coming for meals, with jobs becoming harder to find after the coronavirus pandemic hit, and prices going up.

Fireworks fill the sky over the Opera House in Sydney on New Year’s Eve. Photo: AFP
Fireworks over Sydney Opera House on New Year’s Eve.
SYDNEY

More than 1 million were expected at Sydney’s waterfront where celebrations took place based on diversity and inclusion. A rainbow waterfall will be a prominent feature of the party and more than 7,000 fireworks will be launched from the top of Sydney Harbour Bridge.

City producer of major events and festivals Stephen Gilby told The Sydney Morning Herald…

“We have had a couple of fairly difficult years; we’re absolutely delighted this year to be able to welcome people back to the foreshores of Sydney Harbour for Sydney’s world-famous New Year’s Eve celebrations.”

Lights illuminate Wat Arun –”the temple of dawn” – on New Year’s Eve in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Reuters
Lights illuminate Wat Arun –” the temple of dawn” – in Bangkok.
CNN produced a list of 10 Great Places to Spend New Year’s Eve, including Sydney, Taipei, Bangkok, Dubai, Cape Town, Rome, London, Rio de Janeiro, New York City, and Las Vegas.
MYANMAR
Authorities in military-ruled Myanmar announced a suspension of its normal four-hour curfew in the country’s three biggest cities so celebrations took place. However, opponents of army rule are urging people to avoid public gatherings, claiming the authorities might stage a bombing or other attack and blame it on them.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Songkhla42 seconds ago

Songkhla lifeguard dies in search for missing girl
Road deaths31 mins ago

Mixed blessings in Thailand’s holiday road carnage
Politics42 mins ago

Parliament president predicts dissolution of House of Representatives
Sponsored18 hours ago

Explore Carnival Magic: a theme park with 9 Guinness World Record Titles
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai King hails nation’s triumph over adversity
World2 hours ago

World’s revellers throng to New Year’s Eve parties
Video2 hours ago

The Return of Thaiger Bites
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
News3 hours ago

Palestine welcomes UN vote on Israel’s illegal occupation
Transport19 hours ago

Free electric buses to Bangkok attractions from today
South Korea20 hours ago

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Is it Kim Jung-un riding a New Year rocket?
Technology21 hours ago

What could possibly go wrong? 2022 in Big Tech
Thailand22 hours ago

Senate to investigate AMLO-Tuhao links
Entertainment24 hours ago

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler sued for historical sex crimes
Thailand1 day ago

POLL: Majority opposed to 4am venue curfew
Entertainment1 day ago

Andrew Tate not nabbed through pizza connection
Thailand1 day ago

The Man Who Took Dinner to The Sky ft. Friso Poldervaart | Ep.18
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending